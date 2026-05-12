AFC East Report Card: Two Teams Are Fighting for First Place, While Two Rebuild

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The AFC East was supposed to be a fait accompli last year. The Bills were going to roll through the division for their sixth consecutive crown. But the Patriots showed up and not only won the AFC East but represented the conference in the Super Bowl before falling to the Seahawks in Santa Clara.

Moving into 2026, New England and Buffalo are expected to be the main contenders for the top spot in the East. Drake Maye is coming off a second-team All-Pro campaign in which he threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns against eight interceptions, and this offseason saw reinforcements come to the offensive line and his defense’s pass rush.

Meanwhile, the Bills have arguably the league’s top player, quarterback Josh Allen, as well as a first-time head coach, Joe Brady. Brady, 36, spent the past two years as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and now takes over a team trying to reach its first Super Bowl since the 1993 season.

Meanwhile, the Jets and Dolphins are in the midst of rebuilds. New York has a trio of first-round rookies, edge rusher David Bailey, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and receiver Omar Cooper Jr., alongside new quarterback Geno Smith, who came over from the Raiders in a trade. In coach Aaron Glenn’s second season, the Jets are attempting to start anew.

As for Miami, first-year man Jeff Hafley is pairing with Malik Willis as a fresh coach-quarterback combo. The roster is barren despite drafting a league-high 13 players, primarily due to a mass exodus of veterans, including receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, edge rusher Bradley Chubb and others.

All told, two teams are fighting for first place. Two others are fighting for respectability.

Buffalo Bills

Grade: C+

Additions: WR DJ Moore II, edge Bradley Chubb, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB Dee Alford, S Geno Stone

Subtractions: G David Edwards, DE Joey Bosa, CB Taron Johnson, FB Reggie Gilliam, edge A.J. Epenesa, LB Matt Milano

What they accomplished this offseason: After losing to the Broncos in the divisional round, changes took place immediately.

In the aftermath, coach Sean McDermott was fired after nine years (2017 to ’25) and five division titles, and replaced by Brady, who enters one of the most pressurized situations in the NFL. As his MVP quarterback, Josh Allen, enters his age-30 season without a Super Bowl appearance, there’s ample pressure on Brady to finally put Buffalo over the top.

And to that point, much of Buffalo’s offseason has been about the coaching staff. The Bills also moved on from defensive coordinator Bob Babich, replacing him and his 4-3 scheme with Jim Leonhard, who runs a 3-4 look. The big question is how some of the big-name holdovers will adjust.

Last year, the Bills ranked seventh defensively while checking in 20th in sacks and 12th in pressure rate at 35.4% . Much of that pressure came from Gregory Rousseau and Joey Bosa, who had 52 and 43 pressures, respectively. However, Bosa is a free agent, while Rousseau is being asked to stand up as a 3-4 outside linebacker despite being a 266-pound, 4-3 defensive end throughout his five-year career.

Beyond Rousseau, much of the pass rush will depend on some younger pieces. Last year, the Bills drafted T.J. Sanders and Landon Jackson on the second day, hoping to beef up their defensive line. Sanders played 44% of the snaps, recording one sack and a single quarterback hit, while Jackson played in only three games, totaling 30 snaps. The Bills need much more from both, while also hoping second-round rookie T.J. Parker can be an immediate contributor after notching 21.5 sacks over three years at Clemson.

To complement the youth, embattled general manager Brandon Beane signed Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million contract. Chubb, 29, was 20th in the NFL last year with 54 pressures, while amassing 8.5 sacks after missing all of 2024 with a torn ACL. When healthy, Chubb is a quality edge rusher with 48 career sacks. He’s best in a supporting role, having had only one year of double-digit sacks since his rookie year of 2018.

Finally, the Bills attempted to shore up their offense by trading a second-round pick to the Bears for receiver DJ Moore II, who had 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns. Reunited with Brady after their two seasons together with the Panthers, Moore is getting a chance to be the top boundary receiver on a contender. He’ll join Joshua Palmer and Khalil Shakir as the other starters. Shakir will predominantly be in the slot where he took 452 snaps in 2025.

What work remains to be done: Even with Moore, did Buffalo do enough to fix what was an underwhelming receivers room a year ago?

Moore is a good player, but he’s hit the 1,000-yard threshold only once in the past four seasons. He could be Allen’s top option, or he could just be a 29-year-old who becomes a quality secondary option.

In 2025, Buffalo got very little from its boundary wideouts. Palmer and second-year man Keon Coleman combined for 707 yards and four touchdowns, while Shakir easily paced the team with 72 receptions and 719 yards. While Moore certainly bolsters the unit and helps everyone else slide into a more suitable role, will Beane make another signing before training camp and add a veteran such as Deebo Samuel Sr., Tyreek Hill or Keenan Allen to provide some more punch?

Lastly, how comfortable are the Bills relying on the current linebackers? Terrel Bernard played only 12 games in 2025 and had 44 solo tackles, his lowest total since his rookie season. He’s flanked by veteran Dorian Williams, who ranked 58th of 88 qualifying linebackers with a 56.1 PFF grade (Bernard was 73rd). It might be wise to re-sign Shaq Thompson, who at 32 can still play at a high level. Last year, Thompson was a stud in coverage, ranking 12th among all inside linebackers .

What the league is saying: “I did a lot of work on him. He’s a damn good player. Size, initial quickness, toughness. I know he didn’t have a really productive year, but I’m not worried about that. … I thought he was a damn good college player.” —National NFL scout on T.J. Parker

Former Packers quarterback Malik Willis will replace Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. | Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins

Grade: B

Additions: QB Malik Willis, WR Jalen Tolbert, WR Tutu Atwell, DE Josh Uche, S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Subtractions: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, edge Bradley Chubb, K Jason Sanders, FB Alec Ingold, OL James Daniels

What they accomplished this offseason: The climb back to contention starts now, but it’s a long journey .

Miami is doing the right thing. Under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Dolphins have accepted their reality. After missing the playoffs each of the past two years and also having the league’s longest current postseason victory drought, dating back to 2000, the Dolphins finally tore down a bad, aging team.

Sullivan made a flurry of moves, including the aforementioned releases of Chubb and Hill before trading safety Fitzpatrick to the Jets, and sending star receiver Waddle to the Broncos alongside a fourth-round pick for first-, second- and fourth-round selections in return.

It’s clear that under Sullivan and Hafley, Miami is pushing the refresh button. The Dolphins are behind the top contenders in the conference, particularly because they haven’t had a good enough quarterback since the halcyon days of Dan Marino to compete with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and others.

To that end, the big addition this offseason was Malik Willis, who came over from Green Bay on a three-year, $67.5 million free-agent deal. Miami has plenty of reason to believe in the 26-year-old, as both Sullivan and Hafley got a good look at him during their shared time in Green Bay. While with the Packers over the past two seasons, Willis started only three games (six appearances) but thrived, completing 78.7% of his passes for 972 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Considering the Dolphins’ receiving corps consists of free-agent signings Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell, and rookies Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr., Willis shouldn’t be expected to put up big numbers. However, if he plays well, despite the obstacles facing him, his addition could prove massive in the years ahead.

Ultimately, this season comes down to two things for the Dolphins: Is Willis the future at the sport’s most critical position, and does Hafley have what it takes to be a successful coach? If those answers are in the affirmative, nothing else matters.

What work remains to be done: Wait for the 2027 draft.

Seriously, there’s nothing else for Miami to do other than go through OTAs, minicamp and training camp while evaluating its roster. Then, play out the regular season and figure out who is worth keeping as part of the rebuilding process, and who needs to be shown the door, whether it’s through a trade, release or letting their contract expire.

This offseason was never about filling holes outside of the draft. Sullivan selected 13 players, and almost all of them should make the roster. There’s no point in talking about whom the Dolphins can supplement their roster with because if that’s the goal, Miami could literally sign a player or two at a half dozen different positions and immediately have competition for a starting role.

This is the smart road. The Dolphins were going nowhere with Tagovailoa, who, despite flashes, is an injury-prone player who rarely delivered in big moments, as evidenced by playing in one postseason game in six years, a 26–7 loss to the Chiefs. Over those six years, Miami never won a division and enjoyed double-digit victories only twice, including Tagovailoa’s rookie season when he started nine games. Finally, his career record against teams that finished with a winning record was a grotesque 11–22.

Changes had to be made across the board. If Willis proves to be the long-term answer, great. If not, the Dolphins can realistically get out of his three-year contract after the 2027 season, saving $13.5 million against the cap . And if things look bleak after this year, the upcoming draft is loaded with quarterbacks , including Arch Manning, Dante Moore and others.

What the league is saying: “I think they are in a huge rebuild. It made sense to me to have a head coach and general manager who have a good relationship. It’s going to be a tough couple of years.” —NFC offensive assistant coach

New England Patriots

Grade: B+

Additions: Edge Dre’Mont Jones, WR Romeo Doubs, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, FB Reggie Gilliam, S Kevin Byard III

Subtractions: WR Stefon Diggs, edge K’Lavon Chaisson, S Jaylinn Hawkins, DT Khyiris Tonga

What they accomplished this offseason: After a stunning run to the Super Bowl, the Patriots didn’t rest on their laurels.

New England was aggressive in upgrading its offense, using both free agency and the draft to add four critical pieces. After allowing Drake Maye to be sacked 48 times last season, the Patriots went out and signed former Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million deal to place him next to 2025 first-round pick, left tackle Jack Campbell. The big concern with Vera-Tucker is durability, as he’s missed 42 games over his first five seasons.

The Patriots also used this year’s top draft choice to land Utah’s Caleb Lomu, who figures to battle with veteran Morgan Moses for the starting right tackle spot. Last season, Moses started all 17 games and graded well, ranking 24th among all tackles with a 76.1 mark . If Lomu ends up being the swing tackle as a rookie, he’ll likely take over in 2027 when Moses can be released at 36 years old for a cap savings of $9 million .

On the outside, Romeo Doubs was the big-ticket addition on a four-year, $68 million deal. Doubs, 26, had a career year last season with 55 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns. He’ll primarily aim to replace Stefon Diggs’s production after the mercurial receiver was released this offseason. However, Doubs has almost exclusively played outside, whereas Diggs split time almost evenly (390 slot snaps, 355 wide) in 2025.

Another important signing was former Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam. Gilliam is an All-Pro–level player who played 21% of Buffalo’s snaps last year, helping running back James Cook win the rushing title. Gilliam should only enhance New England’s rushing attack, which ranked 11th in rush EPA last season at -4.8 .

With Maye entering his third season and second alongside offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, while also having superior talent around him, New England appears primed for another run at the playoffs despite a far tougher schedule.

What work remains to be done: Much like the Bills, do the Patriots have enough talent at receiver?

Diggs is a free agent after he was released despite leading the team with 1,013 receiving yards in 2025. After him, Kayshon Boutte was tops among wideouts with 551 yards. While Boutte is back and Doubs is a solid player, there’s no game-breaker for Maye to rely heavily on.

For New England, it’s an ensemble cast with Doubs and tight end Hunter Henry leading the way after Henry ranked seventh in yardage at his position with 768 last year. The Patriots don’t have much in the way of high-upside depth, with veterans Demario Douglas and Mack Hollins being the other primary weapons.

Of course, the heavy rumor is that once we get to June 1, when cap ramifications change, the Patriots are expected to trade for the Eagles’ A.J. Brown. Doing so would obviously alter the group, with Brown coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. With Brown and Doubs, New England would have an excellent duo, while also providing Henry room to operate underneath and up the seam.

If the Patriots do, in fact, trade with the Eagles to acquire Brown, this has been an excellent offseason from an on-field standpoint. However, if that move doesn’t happen, New England is starkly short on the outside.

What the league is saying: “I gave him a first-round grade. I liked him to a point. But I’m worried about his toughness, power and strength. All that kind of crud, you know. [Moving to right tackle] doesn’t matter. I mean, you’ve got to learn it, your footwork is totally opposite. But yeah, it’s not a problem.” —NFL personnel executive on Caleb Lomu

Former Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is back in New York to start at quarterback for the Jets. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Jets

Grade: B-

Additions: QB Geno Smith, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, G Dylan Parham, DE David Onyemata, NT T’Vondre Sweat, LB Demario Davis, CB Nahshon Wright, edge Joseph Ossai, S Dane Belton, edge Kingsley Enagbare

Subtractions: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, DE Michael Clemons, G John Simpson, QB Justin Fields

What they accomplished this offseason: Few teams were more active in remaking their roster throughout the winter.

The Jets brought in a new quarterback, replacing Justin Fields with Geno Smith. Smith, who spent his first four years with New York, comes back with plenty to prove. After earning consecutive Pro Bowl berths in 2022 and ’23, Smith has thrown 32 interceptions over the past two years, including a league-worst 17 a season ago with the Raiders. Still, the 35-year-old gives the Jets some experience with 98 career starts.

Smith will be surrounded by younger teammates, including two of New York’s three first-rounders, Cooper and Sadiq. The Jets should have a quality group of weapons if those two prove their worth. Wideout Garrett Wilson has three 1,000-yard seasons, while running back Breece Hall, who just received a contract extension , is coming off a career-best 1,065 rushing yards. If Smith can find his Pro Bowl mojo from his Seahawks days, the offense could be interesting.

Defensively, Bailey could prove one half of a dynamic duo alongside Will McDonald IV, who has 18.5 sacks over the past two seasons. The front seven was also buttressed with another former Jet in Demario Davis, a five-time All-Pro with nine consecutive seasons with at least 100 tackles.

In the secondary, New York acquired Fitzpatrick and Wright, hoping to upgrade a unit that ranked 27th in net yards per attempt (6.8) and infamously did not intercept a pass all season. Second-round rookie corner D’Angelo Ponds will also factor in after helping Indiana win a national championship. Ponds is only 182 pounds, but he’s a feisty boundary corner who had 10 pass-breakups and two interceptions in 2025.

Although general manager Darren Mougey has plenty left to do for New York to be a threat, this offseason could prove a launching point.

What work remains to be done: Much like the Dolphins, this isn’t a time for the Jets to be looking for a few veteran parts to make a playoff push.

New York had three first-round picks this April and is slated to have three more in 2027. The focus should be on the long term, especially at quarterback. Obviously, Smith isn’t going to be a fixture under center for Gang Green. He’s 35 years old and is slated for free agency after 2026. He’s a bridge to the future, likely to be a first-round pick in a year’s time.

The current question is how many hits did Mougey find in this rookie crop? Considering the Jets selected eight players and four in the top 50 choices, there’s hope New York could have found a few pillars. If this season shows nothing else but that wish coming to fruition, it’s been a smashing success for a Jets team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since Mark Sanchez and Rex Ryan led them there in 2010, the longest active drought in the league.

What the league is saying: “I just don’t see it. I don’t see what you need for the NFL. I mean, make a team? Sure. Be on a team? Sure. But I don’t see the talent level that’s going to take you to being an impact player. At all.” —National NFL scout on Bailey’s star potential

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