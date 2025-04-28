10 Tallest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
Looking at the history of WWE, there's been many competitors who have stood out for their large stature and sheer size that have cast a shadow over their opponents in the ring.
These Goliaths have played a crucial role for the promotion for the better part of five decades, with their height being just as important as the characters that they played.
From the monsters of the 1980s to the current generation of giants, here are the 10 tallest WWE wrestlers ever.
10. Big Cass (6 ft, 10 in)
Now known as Big Bill in All Elite Wrestling, Big Cass worked with WWE from 2011 through 2018. While being billed at seven feet tall during his time in WWE, the former Big Cass actually stands at six feet, ten inches tall. His height has always been one of his biggest strengths in his pro wrestling career.
9. Kane (7 ft, 0 in)
Kane has been known over several different monikers throughout his career, such as Issac Yankem and Fake Diesel. Debuting under the mask, Kane mae his first appearance in 1997 as the long lost brother of The Undertaker.
"The Big Red Machine" was an imposing force who struck fear into the hearts of all his opponents. Kane stood at seven feet tall and just may be one of the most intimidating figures to ever step into a WWE ring.
8. Shanky (7 ft, 0 in)
One of three Indian recruits signed in 2020, Shanky came into WWE and worked for the company for three years. Standing at seven feet tall, Shanky debuted on the main roster alongside Veer and Jinder Mahal on Monday Night Raw.
The seven foot tall star moved over to the SmackDown brand with Mahal and started a "dancing" gimmick that saw him start to get cheers. However, Shanky was subsequently released from the promotion in September 2023.
7. Big Show (7 ft, 0 in)
Highly regarded as one of the greatest giants in WWE history, Big Show made his way to the company in 1999 after four years in WCW. Show, real name Paul Wight, combined his seven foot frame with over 400 to 500 pounds of weight.
Big Show is a former four-time WWE World Champion, two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and a Grand Slam Champion. Wight currently works with AEW where he has a backstage and ambassador role.
6. Eli Cottonwood (7 ft, 1 in)
Eli Cottonwood signed with WWE in 2008 where he started in Florida Championship Wrestling, being trained by Steve Keirn. Cottonwood is most known for his time on the second season of NXT in 2010.
Despite a relatively short run in WWE working on-and-off in FCW, Cottonwood stood at seven feet, one inches tall and had the size that should have made him a success in the company. After being paired with Bray Wyatt in NXT, Eli requested his release from WWE and left the promotion in 2012.
5. The Great Khali (7 ft, 1 in)
Training to become a pro wrestler in 2000, Dalip Singh Rana was among the tallest men to ever step foot in the squared circle. After working with WCW and NJPW briefly, Rana became The Great Khali after signing with WWE in 2006.
Standing at seven feet, one inches, Khali went on to find success in WWE, becoming one of the most prominently featured monster heels in the company. Khali is a former World Heavyweight Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.
4. Giant Silva (7 ft, 2 in)
Signing with WWE in 1998, Giant Silva was unlike any other competitor to ever step foot in the promotion. Standing seven feet, two inches and weighing 385 pounds, Silva was one of the members of The Oddities stable.
For most of his one-year tenure with WWE, Silva served as a cornermen for The Oddities, wrestling in a three-on-four handicap match at SummerSlam 1998 that was his only televised bout. However, Silva was released from the company less than a year later in February 1999.
3. Omos (7 ft, 3 in)
The only active WWE star on this list is Omos. Known as "The Nigerian Giant," he signed with the company in 2019 and trained at the Performance Center. Playing various roles on NXT and the main roster, Omos caught eyes due to his seven feet, three inches of height.
Omos eventually debuted as an in-ring competitor alongside AJ Styles, winning the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37. Omos has gone on to win the GHC Tag Team Championships in Pro Wrestling NOAH as part of the promotion's partnership with WWE.
2. Andre The Giant (7 ft, 4 in)
Pro wrestling's original big man, Andre The Giant, came into notoriety as a special attraction. With a billed height of seven feet, four inches, Andre was dubbed "The Eighth Wonder of the World" and known for his great size as well as strength.
Real name André René Roussimoff, The Giant was one of wrestling's first crossover stars as he would go on to star in films such as 1987's "The Princess Bride." Part of many of the biggest matches in the history of the business, Andre is often mentioned for being part of the historic WrestleMania III main event against Hulk Hogan in 1987.
The former WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer died of congestive heart failure at the age of just 46 in January 1993.
1. Giant Gonzalez (7 ft, 7 in)
For many years, Andre The Giant was the largest competitor to step foot in a WWE ring until Giant Gonzalez debuted in 1993. After a brief NBA career and four years in WCW as "El Gigante," Giant Gonzalez arrived in WWE as a rival to The Undertaker.
Facing "The Deadman" at WrestleMania IX and SummerSlam '93, Gonzalez had memorable attire and caught the fans' eyes simply for his seven feet, seven inches frame. The tallest star to ever step foot in WWE, Gonzalez could remain in the record books for that alone despite only spending a year in the company.
Due to complications from diabetes type-1 and heart issues, the native of Argentina passed away at the young age of 44 years old.