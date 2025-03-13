Top 10 Richest Wrestlers Of All Time
The pro wrestling business has become a billion dollar industry with stars making more money than they ever have before. Throughout the history of the business, there have been many individuals who have built up a luxurious lifestyle as result of their work.
Some of these legendary names have used the wrestling business to transition into Hollywood for TV and film work or other business ventures. From the promoters of these companies to their top stars, here are the 10 richest wrestlers of all time.
10. Chris Jericho - $18 Million
Currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, Chris Jericho remains one of the biggest legends still active in the industry. Making a name for himself in Japan and Mexico before coming to America where he worked for ECW and WCW, Jericho came to WWE and established himself as one of the most dependable and reliable overall performers.
With a net worth of $18 million, Jericho successfully made the transition from pro wrestling into music as the front man for the band, Fozzy. He has also acted, starred and hosted several TV shows throughout his career.
9. The Bella Twins - $20 Million
Despite being accomplished individuals on their own, The Bella Twins have worked as a unit to be the only two-person entry on this list. Earning a combined fortune of $20 million, Nikki and Brie Bella became the faces of the WWE Divas era and were the centerpiece of two successful reality series in "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas."
Making a transition out of the business after starting their own separate families, The Bellas have expanded their fortune by moving on to YouTube, fashion, wine, beauty products and the podcasting world with their "Nikki & Brie Show."
Nikki Bella recently made a surprise return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.
8. Stacy Keibler - $25 Million
Coming into the pro wrestling world as a valet over in WCW, Stacy Keibler reached new heights of popularity upon making the jump to WWE. After enjoying success in the industry, Keibler transitioned to a successful acting and modeling career.
Becoming the editor for "Stuff Magazine," Stacy garnered a fortune of $25 million, which is also attributed to her marriage to internet technology executive and CEO of "Future Ads," Jared Pobre.
7. Hulk Hogan - $25 Million
One of the biggest names in pro wrestling history, Hulk Hogan has been a prominent name dating back to the 1980s. After experiencing financial difficulties following a well-publicized divorce from his ex-wife Linda, Hogan has fallen down this list significantly.
With Hulk Hogan's net worth now valued at $25 million, "The Hulkster" has used his legendary pro wrestling career to start several different business ventures over the past three decades and starred in his own smash hit reality series called "Hogan Knows Best."
6. Stone Cold Steve Austin - $30 Million
Topping our list of the 20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time, Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most recognizable stars to ever step foot in a pro wrestling ring. "The Texas Rattlesnake" has a list of accomplishments unlike any other legend with three Royal Rumble wins and six reigns as WWE Champion.
Austin has starred in high profile films and TV shows as well as hosted his own TV show titled, "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge." With business ventures that include a successful beer brand and his own podcast, Stone Cold has built a net worth figure of $30 million.
5. John Cena - $80 Million
Taking a massive leap up in value and into the top five, John Cena has become one of the most famous wrestlers in recent history. The 16-time WWE World Champion set a new standard for longevity, sitting a top of the industry for the better part of two decades.
Transitioning for a top spot in WWE to Hollywood, Cena is now one of the most famous actors in the world, most notably starring as "Peacemaker" in the Suicide Squad film and his own TV series on HBO. "The Doctor of Thuganomics" doesn't look to slow down as he balances his farewell tour, a new heel character after his long awaited turn, and a successful acting career.
4. Triple H - $250 Million
From one massive jump in net worth to another, our number four entry, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has significantly changed his fortune over the past decade with increased roles in WWE management. After a legendary career as an in-ring performer for the company, "The Game" has become the Chief Content Officer for WWE and owns tens of millions of dollars worth of shares in the promotion.
Obtaining a net worth of $250 million, Triple H is now at the helm of WWE's creative while holding a high management position that allows him to help in the future direction of the company.
3. Stephanie McMahon - $250 Million
Joining her husband Triple H with a quarter billion dollar fortune, Stephanie McMahon has garnered a net worth not usually seen by a woman in the male dominated industry of pro wrestling. While she has competed inside the squared circle, McMahon is better known for her positions in management, being WWE CEO and Chairwoman during her time with the company.
Following the Endeavor merger with the UFC under the TKO banner, Stephanie sold her 2.5 million equity shares and became entitled to a payout of over $260 million. McMahon has now transitioned to other projects, including a new WWE and ESPN+ show called "Stephanie's Places," which is set to premiere on March 26.
2. The Rock - $800 Million
Taking another jump entering the top two on this list, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become the biggest and most famous name to ever step foot in the pro wrestling industry. Becoming a 10-time WWE World Champion and reaching unprecedented heights in the business, Johnson transitioned to TV and films in Hollywood.
Being the face of several different multi-billion dollar film franchises, such as "Fast & Furious," "Jumanji" and "Moana," The Rock has solidified his status as one of the best paid and most recognizable actors in the world. With a fortune worth $800 million, Johnson is steadily approaching the $1 billion mark and has even returned to the pro wrestling world as a Director on the TKO board.
"The Final Boss" has reached the apex of pro wrestling and the entertainment industry unlike anyone before.
1. Vince McMahon - $3.2 Billion
The top of this list is none other than the most influential and controversial name in the history of pro wrestling, Vince McMahon. With a net worth of $3.2 billion, McMahon dwarfs everyone on this list and beyond with what he has amassed financially from his work in the business.
Holding the mantle of owner and Chairman of WWE for over 40 years, McMahon took the entire industry from dark empty buildings to sold-out arenas and stadiums. His fortune increased with his 16% ownership stake in TKO after the merger of WWE and UFC in 2023, but through sales after his ouster from the company, that has dwindled to around 5%.
