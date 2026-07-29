The New Day Tease Post-WWE Future With Emotional Video

It's truly a "New Day" for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

At the beginning of May, the WWE Universe got a massive shock when it was announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would be departing the company after being asked to restructure their contracts. This came as a huge surprise to fans and talents alike, as one of the most decorated acts in WWE history would be moving on.

A few days later, Kingston and Woods would take to social media to speak on their WWE departure, but have been fairly quiet since, waiting for their non-competes to expire. But in the week their contracts are believed to be up, The New Day are making noise in the most unique way possible.

The New Day | IMAGO / Depositphotos

The New Day post departure video with emotional Big E tribute

Austin Creed and Kofi took to social media this afternoon to post an animated video, done by the talented Jonathan Davenport, titled "Daybreak."

The video depicts Kofi and Creed as unicorns in a circus attempting to break out of their chains. Once they finally do, they run past the ringleader and make a break for the exit. During their escape, they pass by a unicorn with a broken horn, symbolizing Big E, who gives the duo an approving nod before they nod back and break out of the circus.

The video ends with Kofi and Creed walking towards a sunset in their true form, with the unicorn horns lying on the ground behind them. You can watch the incredible video for yourself below.

Are The New Day AEW bound?

Ever since the announcement of their departures, fans have been speculating that Kofi and Austin Creed are on their way to AEW. The company was founded by their friends in The Elite.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have made several teases online in recent months that the duo would be making their way to AEW, but nothing is confirmed until it actually takes place. Matt and Nick Jackson even went so far as to react to a previous Being The Elite video from several years ago, when The New Day battled The Elite at E3 on the video game Street Fighter V.

While a match between the Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Copeland and Christian Cage has been announced for All In: London, many fans believe that not only will Kofi and Austin Creed be added to this match, but the Motor City Machine Guns and FTR as well.

Will we get this dream match next month? Only time will tell.