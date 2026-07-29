Nick Jackson Reveals Recent Battle With Head Injuries

If it looked like Nick Jackson was a bit out of sorts during his match at the AEW Redemption PPV event on Sunday, it's because he was.

At the event, The Young Bucks wrestled Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley in an action-packed tag team match. The Bucks won the match, but Nick Jackson was only half present.

Early in the match, Jackson was absent and left much of the ring work to his brother Matt. The commentary team noted that Nick was missing and built that narrative into the psychology of the match.

Eventually, Nick appeared and was able to help his brother win, but he was injured early in the bout, which forced him to miss some of the match.

In the newest edition of Being The Elite, Nick Jackson revealed that he rang his bell during the match on Sunday against Moxley and Ospreay. Jackson said that after the match, he went right to the doctor to get tested for a concussion, but the test came back negative.

“I went to the trainer’s room, of course," Jackson said after suffering the injury. "I had to take multiple concussion tests and I passed, so that’s good. They said I definitely had my bell rung, but I had a lot of dizziness."

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"The last pay-per-view (Forbidden Door), I landed right on my head," Jackson said. "Landed right on my head, and that was not a concussion or anything. It was considered a whiplash injury. Ever since then, though, I’ve had these weird effects where I feel kind of like foggy because of the neck. I didn’t have any vision issues or any of that, but today, it felt very similar to what I was experiencing last month.

"Now I feel a lot better. The doctor said that I’m probably not healing fast enough because I’m not having enough carbs, which is true. And I definitely felt dehydrated today, so I think I’m partially to blame for that."

The Young Bucks are lined up for a huge summer in AEW. At Redemption on Sunday, the company revealed that they would be facing Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at the All In event next month for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships. Copeland and Cage defeated The Death Riders at Redemption to retain their titles.

All In airs live on PPV on August 30 from inside Wembley Stadium in London. Other announced matches for the show include Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Men's World Heavyweight Championship and Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Heavyweight Championship.