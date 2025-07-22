The Wrestling World Pays Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne Following His Death
It's a sad day for the music and wrestling world as longtime Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76.
His family confirmed the news Tuesday, less than a month after he had finished up his last live performance career.
Osbourne was recognized for his contributions to the world of professional wrestling when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Reactions and tributes have been pouring in for the rock icon since the news first broke.
WWE wrote: "WWE is saddened to learn that music icon and WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne has passed away.
WWE extends its condolences to Osbourne’s family, friends, and fans."
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque said: "Ozzy was one of a kind. His relentless passion for music was something I always looked up to. From the moment I heard the first riff of Paranoid I was hooked on this sound that I never heard before. My dream turned into reality as Ozzy would become involved with and eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame."
Drew McIntyre wrote: "I thought Ozzy would outlive us all.
Thank you for keeping us going on those long road trips. RIP Prince of Darkness."
Damian Priest: "The tunes. The memories. The inspirations. Thank you. RIP Ozzy."
Bully Ray: "WE ALL LOVE YOU!!
GOD BLESS YOU OZZY.
Thank you!!!!!!
I'm sure Lemmy and Randy were waiting for ya at the Pearly Gates."
Paul Orndorff & Family: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of long time friend of the & music legend, Ozzy Osbourne.
Our condolences to his family, friends and fans."
Bronson Reed, Nic Nemeth and others
Our condolences to the friends, family and fans of the rock music icon and WWE Hall of Famer.
