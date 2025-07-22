Roman Reigns Blames AI After Viral WWE Raw Yeet Video
Roman Reigns is taking aim at AI after a viral video following this week’s WWE Raw.
Reigns finally confronted Paul Heyman after ‘The Oracle’ turned on him and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 to align with Seth Rollins, who was not on the show due to his knee injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
However, it was Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed who used the numbers advantage to go after Reigns, which led to Jey Uso coming out to make the save.
After Raw, WWE published a video on X of Reigns and Jey celebrating with a yeet.
But ‘The Tribal Chief’ would like to let the world know that it was not him doing the yeeting.
Instead, he took the Instagram comments to blame AI for what he believes is clearly a fabricated piece of footage.
Reigns made his long-awaited return to WWE television on last week’s Raw, and he is expected to be in action at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
While many had speculated about a possible Reigns vs. Breakker match, it appears that WWE may be hinting at Reigns and Jey teaming up to face Breakker and Reed.
Current matches announced for SummerSlam include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Naomi for the Women’s World Championship, and more.
