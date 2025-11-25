The Vision Earn WarGames Advantage After Main Event Win On Monday Night Raw

To earn the advantage for your team in War Games is a big deal.

Not only does your team receive handicap privileges throughout the entire War Games match until all participants enter, but winning the final match before WarGames is huge for momentum. On the last episode of WWE Raw before Survivor Series November 29, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre represented Paul Heyman's team against The Usos.

The Usos represented what will be an all-star WarGames cast consisting of Roman Reigns along with world champions Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. After chaos ensued outside of the ring toward the end of the match, an advantage was earned to end Monday Night Raw.

Jey Uso kicks Logan Paul (right) on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Logan Paul secures the advantage for The Vision

Paul appeared hesitant when he was told he'd be representing The Vision with McIntyre, but it was Paul who ended up executing the winning pin for his team. When World Champions Cody Rhodes and CM Punk showed up ringside to even up the odds against The Visions' Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, madness began and it was distracting.

Paul took advantage of an adrenaline-filled Jimmy Uso and secured the roll-up victory. The Vision, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Brock Lesnar will step into WarGames Saturday night with a major advantage.

Lesnar was on the hunt for Roman Reigns after the last show's encounter. Reigns delivered a thunderous superman punch to the Beast Incarnate last Monday night and Lesnar was looking revenge.

Lesnar on the hunt for Reigns

Longtime rival of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, showed up at the very end of the show with Paul Heyman by his side. The former WWE World Champion stepped into the ring with his teammates to brawl with their opponents, including Reigns.

It's unclear whether Lesnar has officially joined The Vision, but Lesnar appeared side-by-side with them tonight en route to brawling with his WarGames opponents.

Turmoil within the All-Stars

The match is being billed by WWE as the biggest WarGames match in history, and CM Punk called his team "all-stars" during the opening segment of the show. And just like any star-studded team, there are a lot of egos.

Punk, Rhodes, and Reigns struggled to be on the same page the entire night. From trying to provoke each other to failing to identify whose team it is, there was plenty of reason to doubt the team chemistry heading into Survivor Series.

World champions CM Punk and Cody Rhodes team with Roman Reigns and The Usos Saturday night inside WarGames at Petco Park in San Diego, California to take on The Vision cast of Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre.

