WWE Raw Results, Highlights, And Live Blog

After his dramatic return to WWE on last week's episode of Raw on Netflix, Roman Reigns will be on the show this week and will have a war of words with his former wiseman, Paul Heyman.
Reigns aided Jey Uso and CM Punk last week when the Heyman faction attacked them and cleared the ring of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. What will Reigns have to say to Heyman about the turn at WrestleMania and the ensuing attack on the Raw after WrestleMania? Wil the encounter on Raw lead to a match at SummerSam?
Speaking of SummerSlam, CM Punk punched his ticket to a world championship by running the gauntlet last week on the show. Punk defeated Breakker in the end to earn a shot at Gunther and the world title at SummerSlam.
Punk is slated to start the show this week. What words will the Best in the World have for the Ring General? We'll find out tonight on Raw.
Finally, Raw this week will feature a women's tag team title match between The Judgment Day and the team of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. Will former friends turned frustrated foes be able to win the belts off Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez?
WWE Raw Card (Announced):
Roman Reigns returns to Raw
CM Punk addresses Gunther ahead of their match at SummerSlam
Becky Lynch prepares for one final battle with Lyra Valkyria
New Day vs. American Made vs. LWO in a World Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contenders Triple Threat Match
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
Rusev vs. Sheamus
