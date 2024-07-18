Jordynne Grace on Slammiversary: ‘The Surprises are Going to be Even Bigger Than People Realize’
Jordynne Grace believes in Joe Hendry.
As members of the TNA roster continue to appear on NXT programming, Grace is proud to champion her teammates.
“There wasn’t any TNA talent on the last NXT pay-per-view, but we did have a very important moment,” said Grace, who is Trish Gresham, a 12-year wrestling veteran. “Right after Ethan Page won the title, and the second before Heatwave went off the air, you saw that clip of Joe Hendry.
“If you blinked, you would have missed it. That was a very unique and special way to incorporate TNA into the NXT event.”
Grace is the reigning TNA Knockouts champion, and she helped ignite the on-screen rivalry between TNA and NXT when she challenged Roxanne Perez.
“I’ve mentioned this before–my big dream is to have a Worlds Collide pay-per-view,” said Grace. “I think that’s going to be a slow build. And the world probably isn’t ready, but when it happens, they’re going to see TNA beat NXT.”
Grace just returned from a tour in Japan, wrestling at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo for the first time in six years. She defeated Chihiro Hashimoto at a Sendai Girls event–as well as teamed in a tag match with the great Aja Kong, and even dined at Ribera Steakhouse with former TNA icon/current WWE star AJ Styles.
Grace showcased her blend of power, athleticism, and psychology in another continent, highlighting why she is one of the industry’s rising stars.
Next on her agenda is a title defense of the Knockouts title this Saturday at Slammiversary at a sold-out Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, where her opponent is Ash by Elegance, who is more familiar by her name in WWE–Dana Brooke.
“It’s our first time back in Montreal in over a decade, and we’re closing on a sellout of around four-thousand people,” said Grace. “That’s the biggest crowd I’ll have wrestled in front of in TNA over the past eight years.”
In addition to watching Grace defend her title, she believes this is a show that is must-see for wrestling fans.
“The surprises are going to be even bigger than people realize,” said Grace. “TNA and NXT do surprises better than any other promotion. I don’t think anyone can argue that.
“If you’re tired of accidentally reading spoilers, watch Slammiversary. Our goal is to make fans fall back in love with wrestling.”