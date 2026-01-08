Mustafa Ali Has Signed A New Contract With TNA

TNA star Mustafa Ali will be a part of the company when it begins its new era on AMC next week.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Ali announced that he had re-signed with TNA. He first joined the company after his WWE release, making his debut in January of 2024.

“Just a few days ago, I officially re-signed with TNA Wrestling," Ali said. "TNA. Mustafa Ali. AMC. Yeah, so breaking news. I have re-signed, and I'm very, very happy with that.“

After years of their weekly television show airing on AXS TV, TNA Impact will begin a new era, now airing on the AMC Network beginning next week. Securing the new television deal was a company priority, and it will now put the TNA product in significantly more homes.

TNA will start the new AMC era off with two title matches

Mike Santana backstage after winning the TNA World Championship | TNAwrestling.com

There are two matches currently announced for the TNA premiere on AMC. First, Frankie Kazarian will defend his TNA World Championship against Mike Santana. Kazarian unexpectedly beat Santana for the championship just a month after Santana won it at Bound For Glory and before he could even defend it successfully once.

The other announced match for the AMC premiere is for the TNA X-Division Championship. Leon Slater is currently scheduled to defend his title against Myron Reed. Slater just wrestled Oba Femi for the NXT Championship on this week's New Year's Evil special of NXT TV in a losing effort.

Speaking of NXT, TNA will continue to partner with WWE and their developmental brand. TNA and NXT will reportedly continue to crossover with different stars and programming. This week on NXT, it was announced that Stacks would defend his TNA International Championship against Shiloh Hill on next week's show.

As for Ali, since debuting with TNA, he's held championship gold and wrestled for world titles. Ali was the X-Division Champion early in his run with the company, but ended up losing that title to Mike Bailey. Ali also wrestled Nic Nemeth for the world championship, but was unsuccessful in capturing that title.

This year, Ali and his Order 4 faction feuded with Mike Santana. The feud was intense and personal. It culminated with a match between Ali and Santana at Rebellion. Santana defeated Ali in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

As for the crossover with NXT, Ali has been a player in that equation. At the end of 2025, he wrestled Ethan Page on NXT for the NXT North American Championship.

Ali spent the early part of his career with WWE. He joined the company in 2016 and was released in 2023. During that time with the company, he was a prominent part of the WWE cruiserweight show, 205 Live. He was also the leader of the Retribution faction.

