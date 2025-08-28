Update On Ethan Page And Chelsea Green's WWE Main Roster And NXT Futures
The partnership between Ethan Page and Chelsea Green in WWE NXT has caught the attention of many wrestling fans, and it could be following the act straight to the main roster.
WrestleVotes indicated on Thursday that there has been high praise for the duo on NXT, and that members of WWE's creative team would like to see the two of them take their characters to SmackDown in the near future.
If this did come to fruition, this would be a de facto call-up to the main shows for Page.
The report specifically notes that the pair getting called up together would establish Page, the NXT North American Champion, as a "key player" on the blue brand. Green has been a staple of the SmackDown women's division over the last year, and was the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion.
Per WrestleVotes, "several" members of the creative team would like to see the move happen. It does not, however, indicate whether it is close to approval. It is also unknown whether or not this would have any effect on Green's Secret Hervice stable, consisting of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.
Green And Page's Team
The two Canadians have cemented themselves as a powerhouse unit since developing the act together in NXT. Green and Page defeated Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele (two wrestlers with American Olympic experience) at NXT Heatwave this past weekend, proudly representing Canada in the process.
Green's last main roster match took place on the Aug. 8 episode of SmackDown, when she lost to Charlotte Flair, ironically, in Montreal. She was the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion, beating Michin last December to win the belt.
Green would eventually lose the title to Zelina Vega, and has not challenged successfully for it since.
MORE: WWE: Unreal Reveals Crazy Pitch For Chelsea Green To Win The 2025 Royal Rumble
Page, meanwhile, captured the NXT North American Championship when he defeated Ricky Saints at The Great American Bash show last month. He would go on to defend the belt successfully against TNA's Santino Marella.
The partnership between Page and Green began when they attempted to negotiate a peace treaty last month between themselves, Heights, and Steele. Even though Steele beat Fyre, Green's associate, on NXT this week. A brawl would then ensue between the parties. Page would ultimately lay out Heights and cover him with the Canadian flag after a group beatdown.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, And More