The Latest On Potential WWE Main Roster Call-Ups For Jacy Jayne And Blake Monroe

While Lash Legend and Jordynne Grace have both officially graduated to Friday Night SmackDown, it sounds as though Shawn Michaels will be hanging on to two of the top stars in the NXT Women's Division for a little while longer.

Several members of the NXT roster are reportedly under consideration for permanent roles on Raw or SmackDown, with NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and Blake Monroe being among them.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted earlier this week that while discussions are taking place, Jayne is not expected on the main roster imminently. Her successful title defense against Kendal Grey at New Year's Evil would suggest that report is accurate.

Jacy Jayne | WWE

Following the mishap on the December 16 edition of NXT, Blake Monroe no longer has the NXT Women's North American Championship to tie her down to Tuesday nights, but she is reportedly going to stick around for at least the next few months.

The Glamour was scheduled to face Thea Hail for the Women's North American Title at New Year's Evil, but the match was thrown out after Monroe attacked her at the start of the show. Blake was then barred from the building by General Manager Ava, and Hail went on to lose her championship to Izzi Dame following an open challenge.

Some may have interpreted the sudden shift in creative as the start of Monroe's ascension to the main roster, but the folks over at BodySlam say that is not the case.

"Blake Monroe is not expected to get called up to the main roster as of right now," BodySlam said in a new report Saturday. "After the unexpected title change, there are new plans in place for Monroe on the road to Stand & Deliver in April."

Some talent will need to stay behind for WrestleMania season

After being vacated by @Obaofwwe, @avawwe_ will address the future of the NXT Championship THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!



📺 8e/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/IbOx7wvUMz — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 10, 2026

NXT has already lost five major contributors in recent weeks, with two-time NXT Champion Oba Femi being the latest to make the jump to the main roster.

After he defeated Leon Slater at New Year's Evil, The Ruler walked out of the WWE Performance Center and left the NXT Title belt laying in the middle of the ring. It was later confirmed that the championship was relinquished and GM Ava is set to give an update on the entire situation this coming Tuesday night.

With Femi, Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams no longer members of the NXT brand, it would be unfair for other stars like Ethan Page and Ricky Saints to also bolt ahead of the biggest NXT show of the year in Stand & Deliver.

Ethan Page | WWE.com

Saints has already declared his intentions to stay and win back the NXT Championship, while Ego has transformed himself into the smiling face of WWE on The CW Network.

When it comes to Jacy Jayne and Blake Monroe, again, they are two of the biggest names in the division. It would make sense to keep them around for Stand & Deliver and then make them available to Raw or SmackDown. Especially if Jayne ultimately drops the NXT Women's Championship to Kendal Grey at Stand & Deliver, which is taking place in her hometown of Las Vegas.

The Latest On WWE,AEW, & More

Latest On Drew McIntyre's WWE Title Win And What It Could Mean For WrestleMania 42

Mistico Aims For Greater Heights In 2026 Following A Record-Breaking Year For CMLL (Exclusive)

WWE Facing New Class Action Lawsuit Over ESPN Streaming Deal

Latest Chatter On Chris Jericho's WWE Return And Possible Pit Stop Along The Way