WWE NXT Star Wins Vacated Knockouts World Championship At TNA Victory Road
Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in the WWE, has found some decent success in TNA, first capturing the Knockouts World Tag Team titles alongside her partner Heather by Elegance before later winning the TNA Knockouts World Championship at NXT Heatwave.
TNA's Victory Road event Friday night was going to see her defend the title against former champion Masha Slamovich, but an internal investigation into domestic abuse allegations against Masha put a stop to that match.
Ash by Elegance would open Victory Road with an announcement, revealing that she has to vacate the championship and step away from in-ring competition for the time being.
She would tell the crowd thank you for cheering and booing her, noting they mostly booed her. She finished by saying that she will miss the fans.
Ash by Elegance worked incredibly hard to improve herself from her time in WWE and deserved a longer reign with the belt, only getting to hold it for around a month. It is unclear at this time what exactly is wrong, but The Takedown on SI wishes her a speedy recovery.
NXT's Kelani Jordan Wins TNA Knockouts World Championship
After Ash by Elegance announced that she was forfeiting the title and stepping away, it was confirmed by Santino Marella that a battle royal would take place immediately after, with the final two participants competing in a singles match for the title later in the night.
That battle royale would see Lei Ying Lee, formerly known as Xia Li in WWE, and former NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan left standing. Their match would be confirmed with Indi Hartwell keeping her special guest referee duties from the previously planned TNA Knockouts World Championship match.
Just a shade over a month after the TNA roster won back the Knockouts Title from reigning NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, it's now back in the hands of a WWE Superstar.
Jordan would go on to capture the first world championship of her career when she defeated Lee with her 'One of a Kind' split-legged moonsault. Fittingly enough, it was her first challenger that was forced to count to three.
Indi Hartwell, another former WWE Superstar, has a guaranteed title shot at Bound for Glory. She'll now challenge Kelani Jordan in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Sunday, October 12.
