Wrestlers Taking Hollywood By Storm As Drew McIntyre Latest To Land Major New Role
Drew McIntyre began dabbling in acting when he appeared in the 2024 action thriller The Killer's Game alongside names like Dave Bautista, Terry Crews, and more.
Well, it seems that McIntyre is going to continue his ventures into film as he has landed another role for himself, most likely taking him off television here shortly after a recent championship loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE Wrestlepalooza.
Deadline reports that McIntyre will be starring opposite Henry Cavill as his on-screen brother, Angus MacLeod in the fulm. Other names attached to the film include Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, and Dave Bautista.
The movie was in pre-production earlier this month, but everything was halted once Henry Cavill suffered an injury during training. The expected time frame for production to begin is early next year.
Professional wrestlers taking on Hollywood
More and more wrestlers are taking up acting, either setting up a new career after wrestling is done, or as a side gig while continuing to compete in the ring.
You have the well-known stars like Dave Bautista, Dwayne Johnson, and John Cena, who have already become global Hollywood stars, but now a new crop of wrestling stars are finding their way ont our screens.
There is obviously Drew McIntyre, who has landed his first couple of movie roles. Fellow WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will also feature in the upcoming Street Fighter film alongside New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hirooki Goto.
Liv Morgan wrapped up filming her role for Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, directed by Takashi Miike, a few months ago, with that movie in post-production at the moment. CM Punk has done a decent amount of acting as well, with a new horror film, Night Patrol, coming out January 16th, 2026.
WWE isn't the only company that has wrestlers getting into acting, as All Elite Wrestling has a few stars doing some work outside the ring as well. Adam Copeland was taken off of television during his storyline with Christian Cage, as PWInsider is reporting he will be reprising his role in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series.
MJF is a fellow AEW star who has landed multiple roles in productions such as The Iron Claw and Happy Gilmore 2 (alongside Becky Lynch), with two other films either filming currently or in pre-production. That is just a sampling of wrestlers getting into acting, as almost every relatively big name is starting to appear on the silver screen.
