TNA Opens Investigation Into Masha Slamovich After Abuse Accusation (Exclusive)
Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich has been accused of domestic violence by her former partner, independent wrestler AKIRA.
The allegations surfaced on Tuesday morning when a friend of AKIRA's took to social media to share dozens of screenshots and images, portraying alleged conversations between Slamovich (real name Anna Khozina) and AKIRA (Alexander Atkisson).
It is worth noting that the screenshots and photos have not been verified as of press time, though the link included in the social media post contains 114 images of alleged evidence.
The Takedown on SI reached out to TNA management regarding the allegations against Slamovich on Tuesday night. A spokesperson for the organization replied with the following statement:
"We take any allegations like this very seriously, and have begun an internal investigation."
The Takedown on SI also reached out personally to Slamovich to offer her an opportunity to speak to the situation, though have not heard back as of press time. If we receive any formal response, we will update this article appropriately.
AKIRA took to social media during the afternoon on Tuesday and issued a lengthy statement. In it, he detailed elements of their relationship without addressing her by name. He claims that he nearly committed suicide on three separate occasions throughout the alleged turmoils of the relationship.
Slamovich's TNA Tenure
Slamovich made her TNA debut in 2019, but signed with the promotion officially in 2021. She quickly rose the ranks of the Knockouts Division, and became the No. 1 contender for the TNA Knockouts World Championship last fall.
At Bound For Glory 2024, Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace to win the world title, her first in TNA. This bout was named TNA Match of the Year in the company's year-end awards. She is also a three-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.
The 27-year-old Slamovich dropped the championship to Jacy Jayne at this year's TNA Slammiversary event, with Jayne becoming the first active WWE Superstar to hold the title.
AKIRA is a former MLW World Middleweight Champion, as well as a former MLW World Tag Team Champion. He is currently a free agent.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Superstar Reportedly Dealing With Serious Neck Injury
WWE Ticket Bubble Set To Burst As WrestleMania 42 Tickets Go On-Sale
Brock Lesnar Being Advertised For Major PLE Is Sign He'll Be Sticking Around Awhile
Cody Rhodes Becomes Just 4th Wrestler To Achieve Rare Feat With PWI No. 1 Ranking