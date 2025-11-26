NXT Gold Rush Results [11/25/25]: John Cena Special Appearance, New Champions Crowned
NXT Gold Rush is officially in the books and what a two week event it turned out to be.
Two new champions were crowned Tuesday night in New York City, and The 'Greatest of All-Time' made a special appearance via video to help put over some of the brightest WWE stars of tomorrow that the company has to offer.
John Cena was tasked with choosing the competitors for both the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges at this year's NXT Deadline, and four of the five men he selected ended up closing the show last night in a face off with DarkState.
The TNA Knockouts Championship is now back in the possession of TNA Wrestling as Kelani Jordan lost the title in a triple threat match, and a new WWE Women's Speed Champion was crowned after Sol Ruca vacated the title due to injury.
Here's everything you may have missed from Tuesday's special edition of NXT.
NXT Gold Rush Week Two Results:
Jackson Drake defeated "Super" Sean Legacy to retain the WWE Men's Evolve Championship. Drake picked up the win after hitting Legacy with the Unaliver.
Fallon Henley knocked off Zaria to win the previously vacated WWE Women's Speed Championship. After fighting to a time limit draw, Henley hit her Shining Wizard, Famouser combo on Zaria during sudden death overtime to win the title.
John Cena selected Je'Von Evans, Leon Slater, Joe Hendry, Dion Lennox and the winner of Myles Borne vs. Trick Williams to compete in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.
Léi Yǐng Lee defeated Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace to win the TNA Knockouts Championship. Ying, formerly known as Xia Li in WWE, was able to take advantage of Grace's offense and pinned Jordan to bring the Knockouts Title back to TNA Wrestling.
Kendal Grey beat Lainey Reid to retain the WWE Women's Evolve Championship. Wren Sinclair and a returning Charlie Dempsey were able to help Grey overcome outside interference from Fatal Influence to hang onto her title.
John Cena selected Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace, and Kendal Grey to compete in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.
Myles Borne defeated Trick Williams to qualify for the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. DarkState swarmed Borne after the match was over, but Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry and Leon Slater rushed the ring to help stave off the attack.
