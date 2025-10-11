Major Update On The Hardy Boyz' Contract Status With TNA Wrestling
It's definitely contract season.
Already in the month of October it has been reported that Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingtson, Bronson Reed and Santos Escobar recently agreed to new long-term extensions with WWE, while Cedric Alexander and The IInspiration will soon see their deals with TNA Wrestling expire. The same now holds true for the company's reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that both Matt and Jeff Hardy are set to hit free agency in the coming weeks, unless an extension can be reached beforehand.
"The Hardy Boyz re-signed with TNA in November 2024, and Fightful Select has confirmed those were one-year deals. Sources in the company have said that the deal has been mutually beneficial and a lot of positive has emerged from it. The Hardys have regularly stayed hours after TNA shows to fulfill heavily in-demand meet and greets."
Furthermore, sources within TNA Wrestling are telling Ross Sapp that there are "no less than a dozen" talent contracts that will expire by the end of the year. When it comes to The Hardy Boyz, the company is hopeful that they will be able to retain their services.
The Hardy Boyz have had a banner week
Matt and Jeff Hardy have been wrestling for well over three decades, but they are showing no signs of calling it quits any time soon.
The Hardys made history on Tuesday night when they defeated DarkState at NXT Showdown to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships. They are the first wrestlers to ever be under contract with TNA Wrestling and hold WWE championship gold at the same time.
They followed up that victory by winning the House of Glory Tag Team Championships on Friday night when they defeated The Mane Event at HOG With Glory Comes Pride in New York City.
Next up for The Hardy Boyz is a heavily promoted battle with their longtime rivals, The Dudley Boyz, at TNA Bound for Glory Sunday night. The TNA World Tag Team Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line as these two teams face off for the final time.
WWE Superstars Trick Williams and Kelani Jordan will also be defending their TNA World Championships against Mike Santana and Indi Hartwell, respectively. Leon Slater will be defending his X-Division Championship against NXT's Je'Von Evans on the show as well.
TNA Bound for Glory will go live at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on pay-per-view.
