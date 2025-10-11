Wrestling On FanNation

Major Update On The Hardy Boyz' Contract Status With TNA Wrestling

TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy could both be hitting the free agent market in the near future.

Rick Ucchino

Matt Hardy
Matt Hardy / TNA Wrestling

It's definitely contract season.

Already in the month of October it has been reported that Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingtson, Bronson Reed and Santos Escobar recently agreed to new long-term extensions with WWE, while Cedric Alexander and The IInspiration will soon see their deals with TNA Wrestling expire. The same now holds true for the company's reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that both Matt and Jeff Hardy are set to hit free agency in the coming weeks, unless an extension can be reached beforehand.

"The Hardy Boyz re-signed with TNA in November 2024, and Fightful Select has confirmed those were one-year deals. Sources in the company have said that the deal has been mutually beneficial and a lot of positive has emerged from it. The Hardys have regularly stayed hours after TNA shows to fulfill heavily in-demand meet and greets."

Furthermore, sources within TNA Wrestling are telling Ross Sapp that there are "no less than a dozen" talent contracts that will expire by the end of the year. When it comes to The Hardy Boyz, the company is hopeful that they will be able to retain their services.

The Hardy Boyz have had a banner week

The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz
The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz / TNA Wrestling

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been wrestling for well over three decades, but they are showing no signs of calling it quits any time soon.

The Hardys made history on Tuesday night when they defeated DarkState at NXT Showdown to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships. They are the first wrestlers to ever be under contract with TNA Wrestling and hold WWE championship gold at the same time.

They followed up that victory by winning the House of Glory Tag Team Championships on Friday night when they defeated The Mane Event at HOG With Glory Comes Pride in New York City.

Next up for The Hardy Boyz is a heavily promoted battle with their longtime rivals, The Dudley Boyz, at TNA Bound for Glory Sunday night. The TNA World Tag Team Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line as these two teams face off for the final time.

WWE Superstars Trick Williams and Kelani Jordan will also be defending their TNA World Championships against Mike Santana and Indi Hartwell, respectively. Leon Slater will be defending his X-Division Championship against NXT's Je'Von Evans on the show as well.

TNA Bound for Glory will go live at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on pay-per-view.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Crown Jewel Results: John Cena & AJ Styles Deliver Classic, Rollins Defeats Rhodes

John Cena Reportedly Set For Unlikely Title Match At WWE Survivor Series

Major Update On WWE Men's War Games Match At Survivor Series

Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Pushing For Entrance Music Changes

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

Home/TNA