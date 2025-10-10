Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Pushing For Entrance Music Changes
This may or may not come as a surprise to you, but it sounds as though many WWE Superstars are not big fans of their entrance music. Or at the very least, they would prefer something different.
Def rebel has served as the primary in-house WWE music producer for the past six years, and while they have created some certified bangers during their tenure with the company, the misses far outweigh the hits in the minds of wrestling fans.
A minor spoiler incoming, but the October 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was filmed starting at 8 a.m. ET in Perth, Australia and multiple WWE Superstars reverted back to using their old theme songs during the show.
A returning Shinsuke Nakamura answered Sami Zayn's Open Challenge for the Men's United States Championship and he was once again using CFO$'s 'The Rising Sun' as his entrance music.
Later in the show, The Street Profits entered the arena for their WWE Tag Team Championship Match against the Wyatt Sicks to 'Bring the Swag'. Just this past Friday in Cincinnati, Angelo Dawkins came out for his hometown dark match against Nathan Frazer to def rebel's 'We Want the Smoke'.
While it's not a guarantee, these may be the first of a few theme song changes. Insider X account WrestleVotes is reporting that a number of Superstars have been pushing to drop their current entrance music.
"As seen & heard on tonight’s SmackDown, a few superstars reverted back to their original entrance themes. Source indicate several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now, including outspoken names such as Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Time will tell if all those requests are eventually granted."- WrestleVotes on X
Wrestling fans have been clamoring for WWE to bring back McIntyre's 'Broken Dreams' theme song for years now.
He did utilize it for his match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales back in 2022. His primary song today, however, continues to be 'Gallantry' by def rebel.
The return of Sheamus' 'Written in My Face' has also been a popular request for WWE fans in recent years. We'll provide an update on any major changes regarding WWE theme music once more information becomes available.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS (10/10/25): Two Superstars Return In Perth, Australia
WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Reportedly Exploring Creative Changes After Recent Criticism
Roman Reigns Reveals Why He's Not At 100% Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel