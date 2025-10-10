Wrestling On FanNation

Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Pushing For Entrance Music Changes

The Street Profits and Shinsuke Nakamura reverted to their old theme songs during Friday's episode of SmackDown in Perth, Australia.

This may or may not come as a surprise to you, but it sounds as though many WWE Superstars are not big fans of their entrance music. Or at the very least, they would prefer something different.

Def rebel has served as the primary in-house WWE music producer for the past six years, and while they have created some certified bangers during their tenure with the company, the misses far outweigh the hits in the minds of wrestling fans.

A minor spoiler incoming, but the October 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was filmed starting at 8 a.m. ET in Perth, Australia and multiple WWE Superstars reverted back to using their old theme songs during the show.

A returning Shinsuke Nakamura answered Sami Zayn's Open Challenge for the Men's United States Championship and he was once again using CFO$'s 'The Rising Sun' as his entrance music.

Later in the show, The Street Profits entered the arena for their WWE Tag Team Championship Match against the Wyatt Sicks to 'Bring the Swag'. Just this past Friday in Cincinnati, Angelo Dawkins came out for his hometown dark match against Nathan Frazer to def rebel's 'We Want the Smoke'.

While it's not a guarantee, these may be the first of a few theme song changes. Insider X account WrestleVotes is reporting that a number of Superstars have been pushing to drop their current entrance music.

"As seen & heard on tonight’s SmackDown, a few superstars reverted back to their original entrance themes. Source indicate several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now, including outspoken names such as Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Time will tell if all those requests are eventually granted."

WrestleVotes on X

Wrestling fans have been clamoring for WWE to bring back McIntyre's 'Broken Dreams' theme song for years now.

He did utilize it for his match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales back in 2022. His primary song today, however, continues to be 'Gallantry' by def rebel.

The return of Sheamus' 'Written in My Face' has also been a popular request for WWE fans in recent years. We'll provide an update on any major changes regarding WWE theme music once more information becomes available.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

