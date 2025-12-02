TNA Announces AMC Networks As The New Home For TNA iMPACT! In Multi-Year Deal

TNA Wrestling and AMC Networks have crossed the finish line, partnering up to bring the promotion's flagship show to a new home.

Late on Thursday night, the official social media accounts for AMC Networks teased the debut of new programming with a crowd cheering and the shadow of a wrestling ring. The Takedown on SI, which first noted in November that AMC had emerged as a potential landing spot for TNA's media rights, then reported that AMC was expected to land TNA's programming.

On Wednesday morning, TNA announced a multi-year deal that will make AMC Networks the new home of "Thursday Night iMPACT!" beginning on Jan. 15. TNA will host a live edition of the show from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. It should be noted that "Thursday Night iMPACT!" is a slight tweaking of the name of TNA's flagship show, "TNA iMPACT!" A company source confirmed the change is official.

A press release from TNA also notes that the show will air on AMC+, the flagship streaming service of AMC Networks. The show will air from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET weekly, though it was not revealed if the program will be live weekly or just for select tapings.

“We are super excited to bring the in-ring excitement, energy, and drama of TNA Wrestling to AMC,” TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva said in the press release. “TNA Wrestling heads into 2026 the hottest it has ever been – with intense rivalries and a fan base that loves the TNA stars. We cannot wait to expand the TNA audience with our new partner, AMC Networks, which has such a long and storied history of serving passionate and engaged fans across so many shows and franchises, through this new media rights deal.”

AMC Networks Steps Into The Ring

TNA President Carlos Silva spent most of 2025 searching for a new home for TNA's programming. | TNA Wrestling - The Takedown on SI

AMC Networks is traditionally known for being the home of Emmy Award-winning dramas like "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men," but it takes a new direction with its programming by acquiring the rights to TNA's weekly flagship show. The AMC Network, alongside its sister stations BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, and We TV, is majority-owned by the Dolan family.

James Dolan is best known for overseeing Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, the MSG Networks, and the daily operations of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. This is the first time Dolan and the networks have added pro wrestling to their profile.

“TNA’s impressive growth and success is driven by the stories, characters, and non-stop action fans love,” Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer, AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios, said in the release.

“We put fans at the center of everything we do, and TNA has built its brand and its programming around that same dedication and focus. What a great opportunity to come together and make 'Thursday Night iMPACT!' a dynamic and entertaining weekly event on AMC and AMC+ starting next month.”

TNA also announced it will host live tapings in Albuquerque, N.M. (the home of AMC's famous "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" shows) on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23. TNA Genesis was previously announced to take place in January in Dallas, though no further information on that has been revealed as of yet.

Currently, TNA's programming airs on AXS TV and the TNA+ app, both of which are owned by TNA's parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment. As a result, Silva spent most of 2025 shopping TNA's media rights, which he previously valued at $7 million to $10 million annually. It is not clear whether or not he obtained his target goal at this time.

TNA has also received additional promotion through its multi-year partnership with WWE, with several TNA wrestlers appearing on WWE NXT and even occasionally with the WWE main roster over the past year. Several WWE-affiliated networks, such as The CW and A&E, were initially involved in the bidding process before AMC emerged as the ultimate destination.

