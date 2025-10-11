WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
Rise and shine! Pour yourself a cup of coffee and prepare some breakfast, because it's time for some grits and graps here in the United States.
WWE Crown Jewel is going on live this morning from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, where WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins with the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship on the line.
The Visionary has shown a different side of himself in recent weeks. He's peeled back the curtain of his usually brash and cocky facade to reveal a foundation of insecurity and self-doubt, because Rollins is fully aware that another loss to the American Nightmare could cause everything he's built over the past several months to come crashing to the ground.
Will Seth Rollins finally get the job done against Cody Rhodes or will the reigning WWE Champion prove without a shadow of a doubt that he is the company's QB1?
The 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship will also be on the line as WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton puts her lengthy winning steak on the line against the newly crowned Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer.
John Cena is looking to bounce back from his loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza as he takes on AJ Styles. The Greatest of All-Time was on an absolute heater prior to running into a buzzsaw last month. Perhaps a fight with his old rival is just what he needs to find that phenomenal form during one of the final matches of his career.
It wouldn't be a show in Australia without a few hometown returns. Adelaide native Big Bronson Reed is ready for an all out war when he meets Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight, and Rhea Ripley will team with IYO SKY to battle the Kabuki Warriors.
The Takedown on SI has live results and highlights from the show covered for you all morning long beginning at 8 a.m. EST.
WWE Crown Jewel Live Coverage:
Rhea Ripley narrated the show's cold open and encouraged her fellow Australians to be louder than any other overseas crowd that came before them.
Th Australian Street Fight is the opening bout of the night (morning) and Adelaide, Australia native Bronson Reed made his way to the ring first. He received no love from Perth as the crowd immediately began signing the name of Roman Reigns. The RAC Arena then came unglued when The OTC's music hit.
Roman Reigns gained the early advantage. He drove the big man from the ring with several thunderous right hands and then delivered a drive by. This one spilled into the audience very quickly as The Tribal Chief kept up his assault with a trash can.
The OTC brought all sorts of toys to Perth. He pulled out a cricket bat, much to the delight of the crowd, and he also threw a rugby ball at Paul Heyman.
Reed just could not get any offense going early on as Reigns pummeled him with the cricket bat and a kendo stick. The Head of the Table then grabbed a mic and told Perth if they want tables then they need to acknowledge him. They did as requested, but Bronson used the opportunity to blast Reigns from behind and throw him into the steel ring steps.
Now that he finally had the upper hand, Reed grabbed a steel chair and immediately targeted the same ribs he fractured just weeks ago at Clash in Paris. He started talking a little too much trash and Reigns surprised him with a Samoan Drop on the chair. He made the first cover of the match but only kept Bronson down for a two count.
Roman attempted to hit a Superman Punch, but Reed caught up mid-air and delivered a Death Valley Driver for a two count of his own. Bronson brought a stop sign into the party and dropped Reigns on top of it with a uranage for another two count.
Reed wedged a chair into the ring ropes and attempted to splash Roman into it, but Reigns ducked and Bronson went head first into the steel. He then feel victim to a Superman Punch that earned The OTC a close two count. He set up for the spear, but Bronson rolled to the outside. Reigns followed him out their and went to deliver a spear on the floor, but Bron Breakker jumped the railing and cut The Tribal Chief in half with his own spear.
WWE Crown Jewel Results:
No matches have gone final at this time.
WWE Crown Jewel Card still to come:
- WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the 2025 Men’s Crown Jewel Championship
- WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the 2025 Women’s Crown Jewel Championship
- John Cena vs. AJ Styles
- Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight
- Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors
