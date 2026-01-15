Nic Nemeth Confirms He Has Re-Signed With TNA

Ahead of one the biggest shows in TNA history, Nic Nemeth has confirmed that he has re-signed with the company.

Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, first appeared for TNA in 2024. The former WWE world champion made his TNA debut at the Hard to Kill PPV event that January and became the TNA World Champion that year at Slammiversary, winning a six-man match on that show to earn the belt.

During his time as champion, Nemeth faced a who's who of top TNA stars, including Josh Alexander, Moose, Eddie Edwards, AJ Francis, Joe Hendry, and others. Nemeth has also teamed with is brother in TNA and became tag champions. The brother duo feuded with The Hardys in the early part of 2025.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Nemeth confirmed that he's loved his time with TNA and announced that he re-signed with the company.

"It's official," Nemeth said of re-signing with TNA. "I've had a great relationship and it's been a handshake deal since I came in the door. I wouldn't go anywhere else. I love it. The work that everyone has put in, the front office, a President leading by example, and Tommy and Hunter behind the scenes. I am happy to be with TNA and my contract is signed."

The signing couldn't come at a better time for TNA. The company will run its first episode of TNA Impact on AMC tonight. This is the first show in a multi-year agreement with the network to be the home of TNA's flagship show. Nemeth will be a fixture on it for years to come.

It also comes as TNA is bleeding due to roster cuts. In the last 13 months, TNA has lost signature talent like Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Jake Something, Josh Alexander, Speedball Mike Bailey, Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly, and Ace Austin to AEW, WWE, or other circumstances.

Plus, on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that The Rascalz would be joining the company. That faction includes Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, and Dezmond Xavier. The company didn't announce when they would be making their debuts.

The first episode of TNA Impact on AMC will be headlined by a TNA World Championship match. Frankie Kazarian will defend his gold against the former champion, Mike Santana. Other announced matches include The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships and Order-4 vs. Elijah and The Hardys.

WWE Superstar and TNA legend, AJ Styles, will also appear on the historic AMC premiere of TNA Impact.

