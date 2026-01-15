Powerhouse Hobbs Reportedly Set To Leave AEW Amid Rumored WWE Interest
Powerhouse Hobbs is reportedly headed to the WWE.
Hobbs, a current AEW World Trios Champion with The Opps, worked the AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision tapings this week, but his contract reportedly expires at midnight on January 15.
According to a new report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Hobbs has had ongoing negotiations for a new AEW contract and that the offer from Tony Khan and AEW was substantial.
The report indicates that WWE has been interested in Hobbs for some time, and company sources to Fightful that they believe he will sign there. He'll be eligible do so as soon as this week.
Hobbs and AEW will reportedly be leaving one another on good terms. Both sides had worked to negotiate a new contract for the last few months with Hobbs opting to be a free agent.
Hobbs debuted with AEW in 2020 as Will Hobbs. He was a babyface upon joining the company during it's pandemic era, but turned heel soon after. Hobbs joined Team Taz early in his career and his role as enforcer in that group was his first major contribution to weekly AEW television.
Hobbs is a former TNT Champion and part of the current AEW World Trios Champions with The Opps. Hobbs joined The Opps alongside Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe. Hook joined the faction at the end of 2025.
WIll Powerhouse Hobbs head to NXT when he joins WWE?
The question for Hobbs will be whether he spends time in NXT upon signing with WWE. With Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams getting the call to the main roster on Raw and SmackDown, there is a void at the top of the men's division on the NXT brand.
Hobbs has the potential to be a force filling that spot for the company. A main roster run isn't out of the question either. Hobbs certainly has the size that WWE has like to feature over the years and has the national exposure to eventually be a player on their two flagship shows.
On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Hobbs and Opps faction would be defending the AEW World Trios Championships against "Hangman" Adam Page and Jet Speed.
Page and The Opps have been feuding since the group cost Page his AEW World Championship.
