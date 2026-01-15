Backstage Details On The Rascalz Leaving TNA Wrestling For AEW

The Rascalz are officially All Elite, jumping ship from TNA Wrestling less than 24 hours before the company's big premiere on The AMC Network.

Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed have not yet debuted for the company, but the news of their arrival first broke during Wednesday night's episode of AEW Maximum Carnage.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was the one who made the initial report, and then the company confirmed its accuracy when they flashed a brief graphic ahead of the main event that advertised The Rascalz imminent arrival.

"Fightful Select confirmed that the group has been signed since the first week of January at the latest, with the group signing multi-year deals and leaving TNA," Ross Sapp reported Wednesday night. "There was an effort on TNA’s part to retain the team, but we’re told that AEW came with a better offer."

The move to All Elite Wrestling comes after Myron Reed’s planned match against X-Division Champion Leon Slater was suddenly pulled from the Thursday Night iMPACT! debut on the AMC Network.

Why was the match against Leon Slater pulled from TNA's big night?

Sean Ross Sapp said in his report that Reed would have happily fulfilled his commitment to the show, but that the match was likely called off due to WWE wanting Slater to take part in this week’s European tour.

"Both Myron Reed and Dezmond Xavier were never under TNA contracts, and both Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz’s deals expired at the end of 2025," Ross Sapp said. "There was at least one member of the group who was determined to leave TNA, but they felt like they all left on good terms."

The Rascalz join Speedball Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander, Jake Doyle and Ace Austin to leave TNA Wrestling for AEW within the past year.

Whenever they make their debut, it will mark the third major company that Dezmond Xavier has appeared for in the past few months. He was released from WWE, where he performed as Wes Lee for the past five years, back in October and he also wrestled on multiple episodes of TNA iMPACT! throughout the month of December.

