Positive Update On Steve Maclin After TNA Sacrifice Main Event Injury (Exclusive)

The main event of TNA Sacrifice came to a sudden halt on Friday night, leaving the show to go off the air without a definitive winner for the TNA World Championship.

TNA World Champion Mike Santana faced Steve Maclin in the final match of the night, but a scary injury brought the match to a stop shortly into it. After a brief back-and-forth exchange, Santana caught Maclin with a kick to the jaw, sending the former champion up against the ropes and down to the mat.

Officials immediately checked on Maclin, and Eddie Edwards was sent out to cause a distraction. After Santana fought off Edwards, the match was ruled a no contest, with Santana retaining the title.

The Takedown on SI has learned that after TNA officials evaluated Maclin for a concussion, he was sent to the hospital for further tests. TNA president Carlos Silva told The Takedown that Maclin was not ultimately diagnosed with a concussion, as he cleared all of his tests and was released to go back to his hotel for the night.

Maclin's road to the TNA title match

Daria Rae reinstated Maclin on TNA television earlier this month. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Maclin and Santana match had a rather unconventional build as is, with Maclin pulling the "fired" briefcase on the Jan. 22 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT! in a "Feast or Fired" match.

Despite being let go from the company in storyline, Maclin would return to television as a heel, targeting Santana and calling his shot for the world title.

TNA director of operations Daria Rae would reinstate Maclin officially on March 5, and he would be granted a match for the world championship by Santino Marella not long after.

The company would go on to state that he had re-signed with the company, something Maclin would dispute in an interview with WrestleZone later that week.

"I know it was stated that I resigned. I wasn’t re-signed. I was reinstated to my current contract. Just to clear that up for everybody, I was reinstated, and that’s kind of where I’ll leave it. I’m loving my time in TNA. Whatever the future holds, the future holds,” Maclin told the outlet. The Takedown on SI can also confirm that, as of the announcement, Maclin was still in negotiations with the company and hadn't put pen to paper on a new deal.

It is not entirely clear as to when Maclin will be able to return to the ring at this juncture.