The TNA referee locker room will be smaller as the company closes out 2026.

Mike Romanella, who worked as referee Mike Romo at the company, has been fired due to a personal conduct policy violation. Romo was escorted out of the television tapings in Calgary this past week.

A new report from Fightful revealed that the personal conduct policy Romo violated stemmed from another side job he had; according to Fightful, Romo was fired because TNA found out he was actively working in the adult film industry.

TNA referee ousted for work in the adult films

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The company reportedly received emails with links to his adult film work, which were as recent as this summer. A source in TNA said he wouldn't have been fired if the situation had involved leaks, but because Romo was an active participant in the films, it violated company policy. Romo had an exit interview with TNA and made his case regarding the news, but was still fired.

TNA has had a tumultuous year in 2026. Things started off hot for the company in January. The flagship TNA show, Impact, premiered on the AMC Network on January 15. During this time, the company was in a working relationship with WWE that featured talent shared across both companies. TNA stars would wrestle on the weekly NXT show for WWE, while NXT stars worked a handful of TNA television tapings as well.

The partnership with WWE began at the start of 2025. In 2025, NXT stars actually held the top championships in TNA. In the women's division, Jacy Jayne was the TNA Knockouts Champion and for the men, Trick Williams held the TNA World Championship. Jayne only held the title for 36 days. She lost it in a triple threat match that also included Masha Slamovich and eventual winner, Ash by Elegance.

As for Williams, he won the TNA World Championship from Joe Hendry in May 2025, before losing the title to Mike Santana in October of the same year.

Mike Romo has not yet released a public statement regarding his departure from TNA. This Thursday, TNA will air its weekly show, though the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States will make that episode look different than usual. The company will air special never-before-seen matches from the TNA vault on Thanksgiving night.