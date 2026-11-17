CM Punk has no plans to leave his boots in the ring any time soon, but whenever that day does come, the belief is that he'll have no trouble starting the next chapter of his professional wrestling career.

There's been a number of reports in recent weeks regarding a reshuffling of the WWE creative team once Bruce Prichard retires from his role as Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent sometime after WrestleMania 43.

Head of NXT creative, Shawn Michaels, is rumored to be in line for a promotion to the main roster next year, and Punk has been floated as a leading candidate to take over for HBK at the WWE Performance Center if and when that move does come to fruition.

CM Punk and Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank | WWE

During an appearance at an NXT live event over the weekend, Punk addressed those rumors directly. He told the crowd in Detroit, Michigan that he's the best he's ever been, and that he has several years left as an active competitor.

“There’s a lot of rumors out there that, maybe because I’m 48, I’m wrapping s--- up. And I’m here to tell you guys that I am not," Punk said.

"I don’t necessarily like addressing certain things because it gives them life. Let’s put that to bed right now. Y’all stuck with me for at least five more years. And I’m gonna go as hard as I am currently until the wheels fall off, because I’m a very fortunate man."

Punk, who has held both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Undisputed WWE Championship in 2026, is gearing up to represent the United States in a traditional five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series: WarGames during Thanksgiving weekend.

Once his business in Houston, Texas has been handled, Punk has made it clear that he intends to get back into the world title picture on Friday Night SmackDown. But what about his long-term prospects?

CM Punk running NXT could still happen down the line

Punk is no stranger to NXT. He's been a fairly constant presence, both behind the scenes and in the ring, over the past several months. He even challenged Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship on the special post-election night episode of NXT that went head-to-head with AEW Blood & Guts.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Punk's trips to Orlando could become more frequent, especially if Michaels does ultimately leave his current role for a gig on the main roster, but that transition would not happen until after Punk calls it quits as a full-time performer.

"CM Punk will not be the person to replace [Shawn Michaels] if this happens after WrestleMania. CM Punk is making millions of dollars a year. He’s got five years left on his deal. It’s a high-priced deal, he is not giving up that deal to be the head coach at NXT," Meltzer said in his report.

The belief, according to Meltzer, is that Punk could take over down at NXT some day in the future, but that could be anywhere from five to 10 years from now. It won't be in April, which means someone else would have to step in for Michaels. None of the rumored creative changes have been confirmed by the company at this time.