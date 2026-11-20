A new update has emerged regarding former NXT developmental talent, Keanu Carver.

Carver was released from his WWE contract in September after he was served an order of protection by police in connection with abuse allegations made by his former partner, who also happens to be an NXT star in the WWE developmental system.

Carver was accused of physical abuse and emotional abuse, as he reportedly spit on, choked, and verbally threatened the accuser and her pets. Carver allegedly made at least 25 calls to the accuser and visited their home while intoxicated with alcohol and other drugs.

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Unfortunately, things have reportedly gotten worse for Carver.

Keanu Carver placed in psychiatric care after suicide threat

According to TMZ, Carver is being held by authorities under the Baker Act -- a law that allows for involuntary psychiatric holds in Florida.

An incident report indicates that Carver allegedly entered the home of a woman through an unlocked door with a knife and threatened to kill himself and asked the woman to buy tequila for him. The woman, who reportedly called the authorities about Carver, let them know he'd taken a bottle of Xanax and potentially drank half a bottle of drain cleaner.

When allegations initially came to light regarding Carver and the other WWE developmental talent, he took to social media to address the situation. "Y'all gone sound dumb ash in a month," Carver wrote in a social post. "Fake a-- virtue signaling mfs. Everything done inna dark come to light. Keep god first." After that post, he deleted his X account.

Carver's WWE release was reported on October 5 of this year. He was a budding star in the developmental system and had received significant television time on NXT after joining WWE in 2023. During his time with the company, he was a part of the WWE LFG program, WWE Evolve, and NXT.

Carver's last real feud on television was against EK Prosper. Carver had been angling for an NXT Championship match but was constantly overlooked by NXT General Manager Robert Stone. Prosper and Carver exchanged wins back and forth a couple of times during the feud.

WWE Star Keanu Carver Put on Psych Hold After Allegedly Threatening Suicide and Possibly Drinking Drain Cleaner https://t.co/RqKRaQNiS1 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 19, 2026

NXT has one final PLE in 2026. In December, the brand will be running TLC for the first time in a few years for WWE. As of now, matches for the event have not been announced. On next week's episode of NXT, Mason Rook will face Shiloh Hill in a singles match. The winner will earn a shot at the NXT Championship at TLC.