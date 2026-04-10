Taryn Terrell Reveals Why She Returned To TNA After Nearly 10 Years (Exclusive)

While TNA fans are excited for the upcoming 2026 live event slate, a return to the ring by a Knockouts Division favorite has them looking forward to TNA Rebellion this weekend.

Taryn Terrell made her first appearance in TNA in nearly a decade at TNA Sacrifice last month, joining forced with ODB and Mickie James to confront The Elegance Brand. This laid the groundwork for a six-women "Hardcore Country" tag match at Rebellion on Saturday, making Terrell's first match in a TNA ring since 2017.

Terrell spoke with The Takedown on SI ahead of the match, and explained that it was an easy decision for her to return to the company.

"TNA has always been my home," she said. "I did the bulk of my career there. Oh my gosh, every time I think about it, I just get goosebumps because I really got to grow as a human and as a wrestler. And I just there's just no place that I've ever worked that I have that same feeling, and I was there for a long, long time."

Terrell helps usher in a new era in TNA

Terrell will wrestle for TNA for the first time in nearly a decade. | TNAwrestling.com

Terrell, 41, was with WWE from 2007 to 2010 under the name "Tiffany," but her jump to TNA made her one of the biggest stars in women's wrestling at the time.

She engaged in a brutal feud with Gail Kim throughout 2013. The two would have a Last Knockout Standing match and a ladder match that Terrell says women's wrestlers still approach her about. So when the opportunity to return to TNA came up, she knew she had to act on it.

"I just also got to know everybody backstage, and everybody in production, and have so many close relationships with people," she said. "So it feels like home, and returning and walking back into the building. I was like, 'Oh my god."

"Just seeing all of these people that were such a big part of my career over a decade ago, it's nostalgic, and it's heartwarming. I'm on cloud nine. I've been, like, floating around on this little cloud ever since."

Terrell had largely stepped away from wrestling following her TNA exit, wrestler her last match for the promotion in 2017. She would return briefly in 2021 to do some work with NWA, but has mostly been doing stunt work outside of the wrestling industry since retiring from the ring full-time.