Why TNA Slammiversary Is Not Returning To UBS Arena In 2026 (Exclusive)

Last year, TNA Slammiversary was one of the most anticipated wrestling pay-per-views of 2025, with TNA running UBS Arena on Long Island. The show broke United States attendance records for the company, and even saw the TNA return of AJ Styles.

As noted by The Takedown on SI, TNA had initially intended to return to UBS Arena once again in 2026, with TNA President Carlos Silva even publicly implying that the arena would host the show during a podcast appearance. However, sources indicated shortly thereafter that due to circumstances changing, the event would ultimately not end up being held there.

On Thursday, the company announced its live event schedule for the rest of 2026, including a reveal of where Slammiversary will be held. TNA will be running the show at Agganis Arena on the campus of Boston University on June 28, bringing wrestling back to a venue that has been frequented by AEW in the past.

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling unveils its 2026 schedule featuring exciting events across the US and Canada including #TNASlammiversary coming to Boston and #TNABoundForGlory coming to Tampa!



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/dsoW2z0Br9 pic.twitter.com/4Qv8UplnvD — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 9, 2026

In addition to Slammiversary, TNA announced Bound For Glory will be at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fl., the former home of the WWE ThunderDome. That show will go down Oct. 11.

Why Slammiversary is not in New York City

While many were surprised to hear Slammiversary would not be in New York after Silva initially indicated it would be, its move appears to be a result of logistical changes.

AJ Styles and Leon Slater at 2025's Slammiversary show. | TNA Wrestling

An industry source notified The Takedown on SI earlier this week that concerns over travel and event logistics were the primary reason for the venue not hosting the show. The New York City area is set to undergo significant transportation stress during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. hosting eight matches between June 13 and July 19, including the final.

As a result of this, NJ Transit (New Jersey's primary train transportation provider) will be altering operations in and around match days, with heavily increased tourism expected for New York City. This is also expected to affect operations at Penn Station, where the Long Island Railroad and Amtrak also operate.

UBS Arena sits just outside of Manhattan in Belmont, N.Y., and a large number of fans utilize mass transit (the LIRR in particular) to get to the arena. Currently, there are only two events scheduled for UBS Arena during the World Cup, both of which are after Slammiversary.

The source indicated that due to the increased stress of tourism, alongside New York City Pride Day (which also occurs on June 28, the scheduled date for the show), it was determined that it would be best not to run the event in the New York City area.

TNA comments on Slammiversary in Boston

TNA will hold Slammiversary in Boston. | TNAwrestling.com

When reached for comment, TNA provided the following statement to The Takedown on SI:

We are super excited to bring Slammiversary to the Agganis Arena at Boston University for the first time ever.



We also are well aware, as the world likely is, of the logistical traffic issues expected in New York City in late June, particularly with the World Cup in the area, NYC Pride, New York Mets home games and so much more. Official TNA statement

Last year's show saw Mike Santana headline the event as the hometown hero, squaring off with Joe Hendry and then-TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a three-way match. Williams would ultimately retain the belt, losing it to Santana at Bound For Glory.