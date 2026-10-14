TNA Acquires Top Talent for Knockouts Division

TNA is officially adding to their Knockouts women's division.

On Wednesday, Fightful Select reported that Shotzi Blackheart has signed a contract with TNA. Shotzi has recently been working in multiple independent promotions, including MLW. Prior to the current indie run, Blackheart was a member of the NXT roster and the SmackDown roster in WWE.

Blackheart reportedly worked the television tapings for TNA this week and her signing has thrown a bit of a wrench into MLW's plans. Her MLW deal expired last week, but the company still had plans for her in 2027. Despite the plans, Blackheart didn't have a signed contract, which allowed her the opening to sign elsewhere. There is no official word on how long the deal is or for how much.

TNA is coming off their biggest event of the calendar year. Bound For Glory aired live on PPV on Sunday and featured multiple title changes, including in the women's Knockouts division. At the event, Indi Hartwell defeated Xia Brookside to win the TNA Knockouts Championship. It was her first run with that championship. In WWE, Hartwell was a former NXT Women's Champion and Tag Team Champion.

A major title also changed hands in the Bound For Glory main event. Nic Nemeth entered the show as the world champion on the men's side and defended his gold against Leon Slater. Slater cashed in his X-Division title for a chance at the top prize. Slater defeated Nemeth and became the TNA World Champion for the first time in his career.

Shotzi Blackheart set for a memorable run in TNA

Shotzi | MLW

Shotzi Blackheart will join a reworked Knockouts division in TNA. There are multiple opponents who she can work with who may drive interest and intrigue in the product.

First, Blackheart vs. the new TNA Knockouts Champion, Indi Hartwell. Both were in WWE and NXT at the same time, and both were released from the company. On the independents and away from WWE, both were able to reinvent themselves and find another gear as pro wrestlers. Blackheart has built up credibility on the independent scene and in MLW and would not be out of place challenging for the world title upon her company debut.

Other notable potential opponents include Xia Brookside, former champion Elayna Black, who also spent time in NXT, and Ash By Elegance. Key opponents down the road could include Zoey Serrano and the former NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler.