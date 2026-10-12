Major Update on Max Caster's TNA Status After Controversial Debut

Max Caster sparked controversy at TNA Bound for Glory, where he made his debut for the company, and multiple reports have shared more information on the situation.

Caster previously starred in AEW as a member of The Acclaimed. He won the tag team titles with Anthony Bowens and also captured the World Trios Championship with Billy Gunn. Caster left AEW earlier this month when his contract expired, and TNA announced that he would make his debut by facing Moose at Bound for Glory.

Caster's pre-match rap was the source of plenty of controversy, noting that he'd be dropping bombs while he referenced the airport bombing in Riyadh.

Now, new reports have provided an update on Caster's status with TNA following his debut at the pay-per-view.

Max Caster | allelitewrestling.com

TNA no longer plans to work with Max Caster

Following the public backlash to Caster's rap, TNA has removed all footage of his appearance at Bound for Glory. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that there was a chance Caster may already be done with the company, and cited sources who noted Caster got heat from a number of people in the company due to his line about the bombings, with some executives unhappy about it The Takedown on SI can independently confirm Sapp's report.

Sapp's report also noted that the line was neither scripted nor approved ahead of time. TNA initially hoped to have Caster work their upcoming set of television tapings and there was no definitive word as to whether he would be there. Likewise, Sapp did not confirm whether TNA's door would be closed to Caster going forward. Meanwhile, the report cited AEW sources who said that there was no working plan for Caster to return to the company.

Sources tell False Finish that TNA will no longer be working with Max Caster.



Caster’s freestyle included a line about him dropping bombs and not having to fly to Riyadh.



The line raised eyebrows both within TNA and its partners globally.



TNA has since removed all videos and… pic.twitter.com/vA50AYY0p1 — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) October 12, 2026

Sapp's report also states that TNA sources did not confirm whether Caster had been on a contract or a verbal agreement with the company. Sources within the company claimed that other options for Moose's opponent had been considered before Caster was selected.

Caster has ruffled some feathers with controversial raps in the past. AEW edited some lines out of his raps, and he claimed that they removed a reference to Luigi Mangione on one such occasion.

For now, there's no telling what the future holds for Caster in the wrestling world. The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available.