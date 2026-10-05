Brie Bella Gives Update on Her Return Timeline

Brie Bella has been sidelined in recent months, and she has shared the latest update on her recovery.

Bella returned to WWE at Royal Rumble, where she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She later went on to win the women's tag team titles with Paige. At WWE SummerSlam, Bella, along with her sister, Nikki, and Paige, lost to Fatal Influence. During the match, Brie suffered a broken scapula.

She provided an update shortly after the show but has been out of action since, and the timeframe for her return has remained unclear. Now, Bella has detailed her ongoing recovery, and she has revealed the next steps on her road back to the ring.

Brie Bella | Netflix

Brie Bella says her in-ring return isn't imminent

On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Bella discussed her injury and noted that she just had a CT scan. She noted that this marked just one step in her recovery, as she still has to "bbay" her scapula.

“I actually just got back from my CT scan," she said. "I tried to get information out of the doctor, but they’re like, ‘No, we have to send this to WWE, and then they’ll let you know.’ But they wanted it ASAP, so you might know something by the end of today or first thing next week. So fingers crossed that all is good. I did get nervous because he said, ‘Just because you got your CT scan doesn’t mean you can go do whatever you want. You still gotta baby that scapula.’

Bella went on to state that she's not cleared to lift anything heavier than five pounds, and she is still dealing with occasional spasms and sharp pains. Brie also noted that she is doing physical therapy three times a week, where she is working on strengthening the muscles around the scapula. She said that when her bones fuse, she will move on to the next stage of her recovery.

“This is the thing," Brie said. "Even if my bones have fused, it doesn’t mean I get to go back yet. It’s a very long process when it comes to shoulder/scapula stuff. So, it just means I get to take the next step to rehabbing. So what I like to think is I’m in the beginner part of rehab. When my bones fuse, I get to do more things that I’m not allowed to do right now. That deals with weights, different movements, [and] cardio even."

Regarding her return timeline, Brie stated that she believes it is still "far" away, as she explained that she is taking her time. She said how she wants to make sure that she fully heals. Brie also emphasized that she wants to work on her in-ring skills before she returns.

“I still think my days to be in-ring are still far, unfortunately," she said. "I’m not the type of girl anymore who’s going to rush things. So for me, it’s making sure my bones are fused, then next going back into the right type of exercise, getting my body strong, and then getting back into practicing in the ring and making sure that my in-ring work is back to par. I don’t want to be rusty in the ring anymore."

Brie Bella | Netflix

During Brie's absence, Nikki has remained featured on WWE programming, as she has been feuding with Paige. Many fans are looking forward to seeing how Brie's return could play into the story, and The Takedown on SI will continue to provide updates as they become available.