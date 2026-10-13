Max Caster Breaks Silence After Controversial Firing From TNA Wrestling

Max Caster is speaking publicly for the first time since his controversial comments this past Sunday night at TNA Bound for Glory.

The former AEW Men's World Tag Team Champion made his debut for the company by answering an open challenge that was issued by former TNA World Champion Moose. By all accounts, the match itself went fine. It's what Caster said during his pre-match rap that got him into hot water.

Caster made a reference to the recent deadly airport attacks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and less than a day later, amid heavy backlash, TNA announced that they would no longer be working with him.

Max Caster apologizes for Bound for Glory pre-match rap

The line has since been scrubbed from all TNA recordings of the show, and Caster himself has now taken to social media to apologize to everyone who was offended by it. Starting with the president of TNA Wrestling.

"I wanna say thank you to Carlos Silva. I talked to him in person. He was very generous, very professional, even after all this stuff happened. I understand why he did what he did. It's his show. He's gotta protect TNA and I went too far for him. So, I wanna apologize to him and everybody else in the office. I want to apologize to anyone who vouched for me to get that spot. I feel like I let those people down."

Caster also thanked Moose for the opportunity to wrestle him at Bound for Glory, and he expressed regret that his comments prior to the opening bell grabbed all the attention.

"I'm proud of that match, and I'm sorry for how things have ended up. And then, for anybody who's offended, I just want everybody to know that when I do these raps, it's never to offend people. It's only to entertain. So, in my mind, it's entertainment value first. And then if you're offended by it, that's your right. So I can't apologize for anyone being offended, but just know that it's not my intention to make people upset. If it gets a reaction, I think I did my job."

Max also said that there was part of him that felt good about garnering such a strong reaction from wrestling fans, and that he's fully willing to pay the price for doing so.

"The consequences of everything, I'm accepting that. I can accept the facts of that. And then, to anybody who is asking if I'm good, I'm good. I'm just embarrassed how all this happened. You don't want it to be one match and then that's it, you get fired. But again, that's the reality of the situation. I'm accepting it and that's life."

Max Caster | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Max Caster's contract with All Elite Wrestling officially expired on October 1. He had spent over six years with the company, but hadn't appeared on television since last December.

The contract of his former tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, also reportedly expired this month. It's not clear at this time if the "Pride of Professional Wrestling" will be moving on from AEW as well. He's still listed as an active competitor on the company's website.