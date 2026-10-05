WWE Reportedly Releases Keanu Carver

WWE has reportedly made a significant roster move.

Last week, it was reported that NXT star Keanu Carver was served with an order of protection by the police in connection with unwanted calls and house visits Carver had been making to a former partner and NXT talent. Carver reportedly abused the alleged victim and threatened them on multiple occasions.

The allegations against Carver include those of physical abuse and emotional abuse. The filing alleges that Carver spit on, choked, and verbally threatened the accuser and her pets. The allegations also indicate that Carver made at least 25 calls to the accuser and visited her home while intoxicated with alcohol and other drugs.

WWE has reportedly addressed this situation. The outcome was swift and fierce.

WWE drops Keanu Carver after harsh allegations

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According to a new report from PWInsider, Carver has been released from the company and removed from the internal WWE roster, though his profile still appears on the public roster on the WWE website.

Carver has not been on NXT television since September 8 of this year. The order of protection was filed on September 14 and confirmed on September 22.

After the allegations and order became public, Carver took to social media and tried to defend himself. "Y'all gone sound dumb ash in a month," Carver wrote in a social post. "Fake ass virtue signaling mfs. Everything done inna dark come to light. Keep god first." Carver deleted the posts and then his X account.

As of now, Carver has not been criminally charged for this issue. There is a hearing scheduled for October 20 in Florida to begin litigation of the situation.

Carver joined the WWE in 2023 and has been a semi-regular feature on NXT television this year. Carver worked on the WWE LFG brand and had an infamous spat with Booker T during his time there.

On NXT TV, Carver has worked to hover around the NXT Championship picture but never won the top prize of the brand. Carver recently exchanged wins with EK Prosper and his team was unsuccessful in winning a six-man tag team match, which would have put Carver in a position to potentially challenge for the championship again.

WWE does not have a major event for the NXT brand until Halloween Havoc. That show, which is now an annual staple for NXT, airs on Halloween night on October 31. The only announced match for the show at this time is a championship defense from NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan. Jordan will defend her belt against the winner of a huge battle royal, which is set to take place this week on NXT.