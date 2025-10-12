TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
From Lowell, Massachusetts, TNA Wrestling will present their biggest pay-per-view of the year with Bound For Glory 2025.
The show will be headlined by Trick Williams defending the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana. The other headline bout will see The Hardys and Team 3D rekindle their legendary rivalry in One Final Table for the NXT and TNA World Tag Team Championships.
Santana has been chasing Williams for the top prize in TNA Wrestling since Trick captured the gold from Joe Hendry at WWE NXT Battleground in May.
Meanwhile, Bubba Ray and D-Von will reunite to challenge Matt and Jeff Hardy for the NXT and TNA World Tag Team Titles in a Tables Match that has been dubbed "One Final Table."
Elsewhere, WWE NXT's Je'Von Evans makes his TNA debut to challenge Leon Slater for the X-Division Title, Indi Hartwell looks to bring the TNA Knockouts World Title back to the company against NXT's Kelani Jordan and Order 4 will settle the score with The System in Hardcore War.
Here's everything you need to know about TNA Bound For Glory:
TNA World Championship Match
The question going into TNA Bound For Glory is: can Mike Santana win the big one? After chasing Trick Williams for months, Santana looks to finally capture the TNA World Title in the main event of the biggest show of the year.
With the pressure as high as ever after coming up short in his hometown of New York City at TNA Slammiversary, Bound For Glory might be the final opportunity for Santana to realize his destiny and make his daughter proud by becoming world champion for the first time.
One Final Table
There might not be another tag team rivalry as storied as The Hardys vs. Team 3D. From their Tables Match in Madison Square Garden at WWF Royal Rumble 2000 and TLC wars with Edge and Christian to battles in TNA, these four men have blazed a trail unlike any before them.
To conclude their 25 year feud, Bully Ray and D-Von will come out of retirement to face Matt and Jeff Hardy in what has been dubbed "One Final Table" for the NXT and TNA World Tag Team Championships. Two of the greatest duos of all time will leave it all in the ring one final time with the label of "GOAT Tag Team" on the line.
TNA Knockouts World Championship Match
At TNA Victory Road, Kelani Jordan surprised many fans when she stepped in to defeat Lei Ying Lee to become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion. In her first defense of the gold, Jordan will face Indi Hartwell for the title at Bound For Glory on October 12th.
With her family all the way from Australia in attendance, can Hartwell capture her first world championship from the outsider from WWE NXT?
TNA X-Division Championship Match
In what has to be considered the youngest dream match ever, 21-year-old Leon Slater will defend the TNA X-Division Championship against 21-year-old NXT star Je'Von Evans. Widely regarded around the wrestling world as two of the future top stars in the industry, this promises to be something truly special.
With TNA Wrestling looking to bring all their gold back to the promotion at their signature major show, can "The Youngest In Charge" overcome "The Young OG?"
TNA Bound For Glory date:
Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
TNA Bound For Glory time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
TNA Bound For Glory location:
Location: Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
How To Watch TNA Bound For Glory 2025:
Watch: TNA+, Triller TV & traditional cable PPV
TNA Bound For Glory Card
TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana
NXT & TNA World Tag Team Championships One Final Table Match: The Hardys (c) vs. Team 3D
TNA Knockouts World Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Indi Hartwell
TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Je'Von Evans
TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian
Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, The Great Hands, Agent 0 & Tasha Steelz) vs. The System (Moose, Brian Myers, JDC, Eddie & Alisha Edwards) in the Hardcore War
Tessa Blanchard vs. Gia Miller
TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jess McKay) (c) vs. The Elegance Brand (Heather & M By Elegance) - *Countdown To Bound For Glory*
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
The Tributes That Made John Cena & AJ Styles Special, As Rave Reviews Pour In
WWE Crown Jewel Results: John Cena & AJ Styles Deliver Classic, Rollins Defeats Rhodes
Major Update On The Hardy Boyz' Contract Status With TNA Wrestling
Nielsen Ratings Gives WWE & TNA Wrestling The Nod Over Tuesday's AEW Dynamite