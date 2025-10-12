TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Results, Highlights, And Live Blog
TNA heads back to Triller and PPV on Sunday night with their signature annual event -- Bound For Glory.
Bound For Glory serves as the "WrestleMania" for TNA each year and will feature marquee matches that are synonomous with that major event.
in the main event, Trick Williams is scheduled to defend his TNA World Championship against Mike Santana. Santana is a beloved TNA star and has spent most of 2025 chasing the world title. He's a former tag specialist, but has his sights on becoming the number one guy in TNA.
Trick Williams -- the champion -- is looking solidify his spot in TNA history as one of it's greatest champions of all time. Will the NXT invader maintain control of the company's biggest title? Or will the belt finally come home? It all comes to a head at TNA Bound For Glory.
In the women's division, newly minted TNA Knockouts Champion -- Kelani Jordan -- will defend her title against former NXT Women's Champion, Indi Hartwell. Also, Tessa Blanchard faces Gia Miller and The IInspiration defend the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships against The Elegance Brand.
Bound For Glory is loaded with other championship matches as well. The Hardys will take on their former legendary rivals - Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley in a Tables Match. Leon Slater puts the TNA X-Division Championship on the line against Je'Von Evans and Frankie Kazarian defends the TNA International Championship against Steve Maclin.
Finally, Mickie James will be honored during this year's Bound For Glory event. The former champion in TNA and WWE will grace the TNA Hall of Fame with her presence this year. It all goes down at this year's TNA Bound For Glory 2025.
TNA Bound For Glory Results:
-The show began with a recap video that detailed all the major matches on the show.
-After, the National Anthem was played and the first match walked out when Steve Maclin made his entrance to the ring.
-Steve Maclin defeated Frankie Kazarian to win the TNA International Championship. Maclin won the match with the KIA and it was a back and forth, but action-packed encounter. The audience loved Maclin throughout the match and during the bout, Maclin's mother gave Kazarian the double bird.
-TNA World Champion, Trick Williams, was interviewed backstage. Williams said that everyone should thank him for bringing viewers to TNA and fans to the building. Williams said he turned TNA upside down. Williams said that the TNA Champion isn't the guy with the best story, but the guy that is best for business. He said that man was him.
-Tessa Blanchard and Gia Miller made their entrances to the ring and started their match.
-Tessa Blanchard defeated Gia Miller. The match wasn't much of anything and Blanchard took most of the match on offense. Miller had Blanchard up for a big powerbomb, but Blanchard smashed her in the face with a roll of quarters. Blanchard then picked up the victory. A bit of a strange way to use Tessa Blanchard at the biggest show of the year.
TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Match Card (Remaining)
TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana
NXT & TNA World Tag Team Championships One Final Table Match: The Hardys (c) vs. Team 3D
TNA Knockouts World Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Indi Hartwell
TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Je'Von Evans
Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, The Great Hands, Agent 0 & Tasha Steelz) vs. The System (Moose, Brian Myers, JDC, Eddie & Alisha Edwards) in the Hardcore War
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
The Tributes That Made John Cena & AJ Styles Special, As Rave Reviews Pour In
WWE Crown Jewel Results: John Cena & AJ Styles Deliver Classic, Rollins Defeats Rhodes
Major Update On The Hardy Boyz' Contract Status With TNA Wrestling
Nielsen Ratings Gives WWE & TNA Wrestling The Nod Over Tuesday's AEW Dynamite