TNA Wrestling Expressing Interest in Multiple Members of the Wyatt Sicks (Exclusive)

The free agency rumor mill continues to churn in professional wrestling.

In what has become a very unfortunate yearly tradition, WWE and parent company TKO released or decided against renewing the contracts of over two dozen industry veterans following the conclusion of WrestleMania 42 back in April.

Among the more shocking names on the departure sheet were former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and his longtime tag team partner Xavier Woods. The Motor City Machine Guns also found themselves getting cut from the roster, as did every member of the popular Wyatt Sicks faction.

The New Day, now known as The New Level, and MCMG have since found a new home in All Elite Wrestling. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin debuted on the July 30 episode of AEW Collision in their hometown of Detroit, while Kofi and Austin Creed made their grand entrance at All In: London.

Meanwhile, many members of the Wyatt Sicks have stayed active on the independent scene since their 90-day waiting period came to an end. And some of them may be making a splash in TNA Wrestling in the near future.

Could some form of the Wyatt Sicks live on in TNA Wrestling?

Joe Gacy | WWE

The Takedown on SI has learned that TNA Wrestling has expressed serious interest in bringing in multiple members of the Wyatt Sicks, but we have not been able to confirm at this time whether a deal has been reached with any of the five former WWE Superstars.

It's also not clear which members specifically are in play for a potential debut with the company, but some combination of Taylor Rotunda, Joseph Sawyer, Samuel Shaw, and Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan, respectively, would provide an instant boost to the TNA tag team division.

Sawyer is the reigning GCW World Champion, but he's continued to do some tag work with Shaw on the independents following their departure from WWE. He also competed in a six-man tag team match with Redbeard and AEW's Evil Uno this past Friday night for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

Tomorrow night at #mlpsacredground, order is to be kept by the Canadian Legend, Jacques Rougeau! In six man tag team action, 1st Faction (@SheldonJean_, @_banks & @TheBryceHansen) faces the trio of @ErickRedbeard, Joseph Sawyer (@JoeGacy) & @EvilUno!



Doors open 6pm, bell time… pic.twitter.com/aQTqsvPzv7 — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) September 10, 2026

Sawyer and Shaw spent nearly 200 days together as the WWE Tag Team Champions. They won the titles off Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in July 2025, and became one of the cornerstone teams for a division that was a highlight of Friday Night SmackDown throughout most of that summer.

Among their numerous successful title defenses was the critically acclaimed Six Pack TLC Match at SummerSlam 2025 inside New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Nikki Storm, formerly known as Nikki Cross, has been very busy since her WWE tenure came to a close in April. Storm and her husband Big Damo, a fellow WWE alum, purchased British promotion Progress Wrestling back in May, and she's wrestled several matches for the company since then. Rotunda is the lone member of the Wyatt Sicks who has yet to return to the ring.