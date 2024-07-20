Who Leaves Slammiversary as TNA Champ?
TNA’s Slammiversary pay-per-view takes place tonight, and there is momentum building for the event–especially the world title match.
Reigning champ Moose puts the TNA title in a six-way elimination match, which also includes Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin, Nic Nemeth, and Joe Hendry. The popularity of Hendry makes him the obvious choice to win, unless the powers-that-be in TNA decide he is better off chasing the title. That shouldn’t hinder his progress in NXT, where he has been a strong on-screen presence in the TNA-NXT partnership.
If Hendry doesn’t win tonight, then it would make sense to see if the build around him continues. Then he could keep chasing the belt until the fall, and even win it at Bound for Glory.
But if Hendry doesn’t win tonight, then who will?
My guess is Nemeth. Moose should have already dropped the belt to him, as the title wasn’t necessary for Moose’s feud with “Broken” Matt Hardy. Nemeth is a former WWE star, he is one of the top wrestlers in the world, and you are guaranteed entertaining matches for however long he is champ.
If TNA opts to go with one of their own, then Alexander and Kazarian are the two top choices. Both are homegrown stars–Kazarian got his start there in 2004, while Alexander became a world champion after a successful tag team run with Ethan Page–who is now NXT champ. Would NXT and TNA ever do a champion-vs.-champion program? If so, Page against Alexander would be fascinating. And while I don’t think Kazarian will win, his victory would make for a great TNA celebration–and he could hold the belt until Hendry is ready.
I’ve had issues with TNA creative ever since the exit of Scott D’Amore. But to the credit of the company, there is excitement surrounding tonight’s pay-per-view. Will they send the crowd home happy with a victory from Hendry? If they don’t, it will be worth watching to see just how the crowd in Montreal responds.