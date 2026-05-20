Former WWE Star Spotted at PC as Company Reportedly Works to Rebuild Tag Division

Bada Boom, the realest guy may be back in the room. How you doing?

Enzo Amore has reportedly been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando over the past few weeks.

Cory Hays, formerly of BodySlam and now with False Finish, is reporting that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was at the PC on Tuesday ahead of NXT going live on The CW Network. There's no word yet on whether Enzo is officially about to make his WWE comeback or if he's been training at the PC for other reasons.

False Finish has learned that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has been at the WWE Performance Center recently and was there yesterday ahead of #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tiAufXJ7cG — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) May 20, 2026

It's been nearly eight years since Amore competed in WWE. He was released from his contract in November of 2018 and has had stops in MLW, NJPW, TNA and ROH in the years since. His appearances at the WWE PC are taking place as the company is reportedly looking to replenish the men's tag team division.

"Sources indicate to False Finish that WWE is currently in the process of trying to help rebuild the tag team division from within, while also looking at the possibility of signing tag teams from other promotions in the near future," the site reported Tuesday morning.

This report comes on the heels of WWE cutting ties with two of the company's most talented and successful tag teams. Both the New Day and the Motor City Machine Guns were released from their contracts as part of the post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts.

Could Enzo and Cass be on track for a reunion in WWE?

Big Bil | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

While Enzo Amore had some success as a singles competitor toward the end of his WWE tenure, he's more known for his days as part of Enzo and Cass. The tag team had a four-year run between NXT and WWE main roster, and was one of the more popular duos the company had for a time.

Big Cass, now known as Big Bill, has been under contract with All Elite Wrestling for the last several years, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported earlier this month that his AEW run may soon be coming to an end.

"Sources that Fightful Select spoke with in April were of the belief that as things stood at that point, Bill's AEW deal was set to expire at the end of May or start of June. We haven't learned if he's re-signed since then, but he hasn't been on ROH or AEW TV since we learned of it."

As of this writing, there has been no report tying Big Bill to a WWE return.