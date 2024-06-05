Valentina Shevchenko Ready for Trilogy Bout Against Alexa Grasso
Valentina Shevchenko believes she is the most elite women’s flyweight fighter in the UFC.
Yet she does not have the belt to back up that belief.
Shevchenko dropped the UFC women’s flyweight championship to Alexa Grasso in March of 2023, then fought to a split draw in the rematch last September. That spectacular fight, however, will primarily be remembered for the way it was scored.
The rounds of the judges’ scorecards (47-47 from Bell, 48-47 for Shevchenko from Sal D’Amato, and 48-47 for Grasso from Junichiro Kamijo) were all over the place, a clear indication of an exceptionally close fight. But Bell’s 10-8 score in the fifth, after awarding Shevchenko the fourth round, ensured this would be a split draw.
“It’s crazy how that decision was made,” said Shevchenko. “Maybe it was a personal decision? To me, that’s crazy.”
When Grasso defeated Shevchenko to win the title at UFC 285, it ended Shevchenko’s nine-fight win streak. Shevchenko tapped out to a face crank in the fourth round, but until then, she had put herself in position to win. After two competitive rounds, Shevchenko timed out Grasso’s offense and controlled the third. But she made a critical mistake in the fourth, missing a spinning back kick, which allowed Grasso to seize control of her neck.
In the rematch, it was an intensely close battle. The first round saw a slight edge for Shevchenko, but Grasso reasserted herself with a ferocious right hand in the second. The third round belonged to Shevchenko after she locked Grasso in a body triangle with over two-and-a-half minutes remaining. But somehow, Grasso found a way to survive.
Grasso peppered Shevchenko with a flurry of knees to the body in the fourth round, and Grasso finished the round applying an ankle lock. The fifth started off in Shevchenko’s favor as she caused damage with combinations before Grasso controlled the final moments of the fight. Whether it was enough for a 10-8 score, however, was a point of emphasis for Shevchenko.
“I rewatched the fight again and again,” said Shevchenko. “I won that fight. I know that. I also know I can’t change that. It’s unfair, but it’s not going to stop me from moving forward. I’m living my life, training my hardest, and making myself a higher quality champion for the future.”
Before their trilogy bout, which is likely to take place at the Sphere on September 14, Shevchenko and Grasso are now competing against one another as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter. This is season no. 32 of the UFC’s signature show, and The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko features 16 prospects in the men’s featherweight and middleweight divisions.
The show premiered last night, and new episodes air every Tuesday on ESPN+. In addition to watching a potential new crop of UFC fighters, the show allowed Shevchenko and Grasso to deepen their respect for one another–and continue their rivalry.
“It’s an honor to coach these fighters as they fight for a UFC contract,” said Shevchenko. “It’s two months of constant filming, and the fighters devote so much to this.
“And I got to know Alexa. I don’t have any bad feelings toward her. She respects martial arts. She’s doing her job, I’m doing mine. We both want to win.”
Anticipation for the upcoming title bout will build throughout the new TUF season. With that fight looming, Shevchenko knows she has an opportunity for a long-awaited win over Grasso.
“The comeback will be even more exciting,” said Shevchenko. “I’m going to get my chance.”