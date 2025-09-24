John Cena's Father Reveals How His Heel Run Was "Destroyed" And Criticizes Brock Lesnar Match
It is no lie that John Cena turning heel with the help of The Rock and Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was one of the most shocking moments of the year, maybe of professional wrestling in quite some time.
While the moment itself was great and left fans excited for the future, the follow-up left a lot to be desired. Most fans can agree to that, and one of them is the former 17-time World Champion's father, John Cena Sr.
Sportskeeda UnSKripted would get the chance to speak to John Cena Sr., and his son's heel run was a massive topic. Cena Sr. revealed that he thinks the run didn't work well because Travis Scott and The Rock didn't contribute more.
"Turning John Cena heel was a great idea; the shock factor was great, but I think the storyline was destroyed. And that was a very poor move, in my opinion, because it was a big gamble for everyone that was involved. And to see how it started and then to see the characters who were involved no longer be present, well the heel turn almost became non-essential."- John Cena Sr.
John Cena Sr. also was quite critical of his son's match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, stating he didn't understand the way it went down. He would claim the highlight of the event was actually Stephanie Vaquer's victory over Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship.
John Cena's Final Few Dates
The John Cena retirement tour is coming to an end not long from now with his final match taking place at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington D.C. on December 13th.
Besides that, he is confirmed to have his match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth, a match that fans have been wanting to see since his retirement tour was confirmed. He also has two more episodes of Monday Night Raw in November and Survivor Series.
Bodyslam.net has reported that the WWE might be planning a bout between John Cena and the reigning Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion, Dominik Mysterio, but nothing has officially been confirmed in that regard.
