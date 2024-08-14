Would Dana White Buy the Boston Celtics?
Dana White was a prominent fixture at TD Garden in Boston as the Celtics dominated their way to an NBA record 18th championship.
Now that the Celtics are for sale, it is easy to envision White owning the team. Passionate and obsessed with winning–and surrounded by lucrative business partners–White would instantly make an impact with the NBA’s most storied franchise.
“Watching the team, I love every minute of it,” said White, whose devotion to the Celtics dates back decades–and he is a close friend of Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. “They’ve been a championship team for years now, and it was incredible watching them win it all this year. I’m really happy for them–[owner] Wyc [Grousbeck], Mazzulla, and everyone involved. It was a great season.”
Yet, even if White would add an entirely new perspective as an NBA owner, that does not mean it is meant to be. Asked if he is a prospective buyer, White offered an honest assessment.
“I don’t have the bandwidth right now to take on something like that,” said White, who is the UFC CEO–as well as oversees Power Slap and different ventures within the Thrill One Sports & Entertainment business. “Everybody scoffs and laughs at it, but Power Slap is an absolute beast right now. It’s kicking ass for us, and I’m super focused on that. Me and the Fertittas own Slap and Thrill One, so we’re focused on that, too.
“If I was involved in any way, shape, or form with the Celtics, I would want to be a big part of it and really dive in. But I just don’t have the time.”