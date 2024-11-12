Vince McMahon Net Worth 2024
Vince McMahon is the most important and controversial figure in pro wrestling history. Best known for his role as the owner, Chairman and CEO of WWE, McMahon was responsible for taking the industry national and out of the territories in the 1980s. From dark buildings to big productions in arenas and stadiums, the business was forever changed due to his contributions.
McMahon is also known for his on-camera work as a ring announcer, commentator and eventually as the iconic "Mr. McMahon" character. His rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Triple H took the WWE to the next level during the "Attitude Era."
However, McMahon's legacy was forever marred by serious allegations and an ongoing federal investigation that led to two separate retirement and resignations from his position.
Name
Vincent Kennedy McMahon Jr.
Estimated Net Worth
$3.2 Billion
Source of Wealth
WWE, Alpha Entertainment, other business ventures
Salary
$5.6 Million annually
Endorsements/Businesses
World Bodybuilding Federation (1990-1993), XFL (2001, 2020), Vince & Linda McMahon Family Foundation Inc.
What is Vince McMahon's Net Worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vince McMahon currently has a net worth of $3.2 billion. McMahon's source of wealth primarily comes from his previous role as CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. He was also WWE's largest shareholder before the company sold to Endeavor to merge with UFC under the new name of TKO Group Holdings in a deal worth $9.3 billion.
Vince McMahon's Salary
With his previous role as WWE Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon was making $5.6 million annually. McMahon's current salary is unknown, but he still owns 23.4 million shares of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company that owns both the UFC and WWE. In March 2024, McMahon sold $5.4 million shares for a pre-tax windfall worth $400 million.
MORE: TKO Group COO Mark Shapiro Provides Update On Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon's Endorsements & Businesses
Outside of WWE, Vince McMahon started several businesses, such as the World Bodybuilding Federation from 1990 to 1993. McMahon went on to launch a professional football league called the XFL in 2000 alongside Dick Ebersol. Despite only one season in 2001, Vince announced that he will revive XFL in 2018. The XFL returned for a 2020 season before filing for bankruptcy that same year.
Vince and his wife Linda McMahon started separate entities outside of their responsibilities in WWE. In 2017, McMahon started Alpha Entertainment. They also have various charitable companies as well, including the Vince & Linda McMahon Family Foundation Inc.
McMahon also recently announced that he's launching a new entertainment company headquartered in Los Angeles. It was also announced that former WWE executives would be joining the company, including former Chief Operating Office Brad Blum and former executive Kristen Prouty.
Recommended
Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary 'Mr. McMahon': Full Breakdown & Coverage Guide