TKO Group COO Mark Shapiro Provides Update On Vince McMahon
TKO Group COO, Mark Shapiro, says that former WWE Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon approves of the way WWE is headed, but that he never asks for McMahon's opinion.
Shapiro told CNBC Sports that he recently sat down and had breakfast with Vince McMahon. Shapiro said McMahon was a total pro, very nice, but confirmed that McMahon continues to have zero involvement with WWE and TKO Group.
"I had breakfast with him a few weeks ago. Just to check in," Shapiro said of the last time he spoke with McMahon. "It's been a long time. Haven't heard from him at all. Obviously, the Netflix documentary came out and I wanted to see where he was. By the way, he couldn't have been more cooperative. He couldn't have been nicer. He was a total pro."
"He's out of the business entirely. He doesn't make decisions. He's not on the board. He doesn't opine. We don't consult him. He's got some litigation that he's working through and frankly, he wants the time and privacy to work through it, which is great because in the meantime we're going to keep building TKO and WWE ... Couldn't have been more positive (on the direction of WWE), but I wasn't asking for his opinion."
Vince McMahon resigned as the Executive Chairman of TKO Group due to lawsuit alleging sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and trafficking. In 2023, McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor, which merged it together with UFC to form TKO.
