WATCH: Seth Rollins Gets Tossed Onto the Field at the Chicago Bears Game

Might be a sign that the former World Heavyweight Champion is recovering well during his time off

Rick Ucchino

Nov 22, 2021; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Seth Rollins enters the arena during WWE Raw at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2021; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Seth Rollins enters the arena during WWE Raw at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Seth Rollins has reportedly been taking time off from WWE to rest up and heal up from a number of nagging injuries.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was written off TV in the most brutal way. Looking to make a name for himself, Big Bronson Reed blindsided Rollins on the August 5 episode on Raw and hit him with six massive Tsunamis.

According to Raw GM Adam Pearce, Rollins sustained internal bruising and several broken ribs as a result of the attack.

If what happened at Sunday's Bears/Colts game is any indication, Rollins appears to recovering well during his time off. Whether we're talking kayfabe injuries or otherwise.

Seth was in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium to watch his beloved Chicago Bears struggle against the hometown Indianapolis Colts. During the second half, Rollins was shown on the jumbotron in a Colts jersey, before he pulled off the ultimate heel move by removing it to reveal some Caleb Williams Bears attire.

Then it a bit of fun, former Colts WR TY Hilton dumped Rollins over the wall and out onto the field like he was trying to win the Royal Rumble.

A flabbergasted Rollins was then escorted back to his seat. Might be safe to say that Rollins hates football this fine Sunday.

