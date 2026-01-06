Seth Rollins Reveals His True Feelings On WWE Unreal Season 2

WWE Unreal gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to keep Monday Night Raw and other shows on the air every week. The first season was released in July last year and did rather well, leading to a second season being produced shortly after.

The second season, releasing on January 20th, focuses on the summer of 2025, including things like R-Truth being let go and brought back, Jelly Roll getting in the ring, and Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Seth Rollins' thoughts on the show

Rollins is a significant component of WWE Unreal season 2. The trailer shows him, Becky Lynch, and more talking about the kayfabe injury he suffered against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event, which resulted in the shock moment of his return and capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins | WWE

Speaking with Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio, Rollins talked about being the focal point of the season and his feelings on the show in general.

"You know, I have a really difficult relationship with the show in general. You know I'm younger, I'm under 40 still, but I have like an old school mentality so for me to like be pushed to the point of having to really break kayfabe, it hurts me a bit." Seth Rollins, Busted Open Radio

Rollins does go on to compliment the crew and how they handle everything, admitting that he did push back on certain things that he didn't want to reveal.

"The nice thing about the Unreal show is that you know it airs after the fact, right? It's not in real time like a live Monday where you know we're not giving the secrets away as they're happening...There are some things that I, you know, I still wanna keep private and I made that very clear with the producers." Seth Rollins

Highlights of WWE Unreal season 2

Seth Rollins might be one of the focal points of the upcoming season, but his is far from the only story being told.

The season 2 trailer shows brief interviews with Road Dogg, R-Truth, and Rhea Ripley discussing R-Truth getting let go and eventually being brought back, a decision that was highly controversial at the time.

There is also a snippet of Naomi talking about issues occurring that led to her walking out, most likely hinting toward when she and Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) left the WWE back in 2022.

