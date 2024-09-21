No Challenger the WWE Women's Championship Determined on SmackDown
Nia Jax warned Tiffany Stratton that if she messed up Friday, Miss Money in the Bank might be the one who needs to leave SmackDown.
We'll it might be time for Tiffy to see how much of her stuff she can fit in that MITB briefcase after Bayley and Naomi emerged victorious in their Tornado Tag Team Match.
Jax and Stratton were on the same page early on in this one, hitting a Blockbuster/Samoan Drop combo on the Role Model for a two-count.
Bayley later appeared to have the match won after an enziguri/suplex combo onto Tiffany, but Naomi pulled her own partner off the cover. Knowing a Bayley win would cost her a WWE Women's Title Match at Bad Blood.
All was well in the end for both women, as Bayley and Naomi would take advantage of Tiffany being down on the outside. They would catch Nia Jax in a double cradle for the three-count.
Back from commercial break, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis informs Bayley and Naomi that while neither of them will be leaving the Blue Brand, there can only be one No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship. So, they will face each other next week for the right to challenge Nia Jax at Bad Blood.
Full SmackDown 9/20 Results:
- LA Knight def. Andrade to retain the United States Championship. Knight dodged a missile drop kick and hit the BFT for the win.
- Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns meet on the field at Georgia Tech. The OTC promises to have Rhodes' back at Bad Blood, but then he's coming for the WWE Championship.
- Apollo Crews def. Giovanni Vinci in another quick match. Vinci snaps after the loss and hits Crews with a Brainbuster.
- Bayley and Naomi pin Nia Jax in a Tag Team Tornado Match to (presumable) become the new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Women's Championship.
- Chelsea Green trains for her Dumpster Match against Michin. The match will take place in Nashville in two weeks.
Still to come:
- Kevin Owens & #DIY vs. The Bloodline
