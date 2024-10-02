Who Is Cody Rhodes' Wife? All About Brandi Rhodes
Brandi Rhodes, birth name Brandi Reed, is the wife of current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Brandi is a former professional wrestler, manager, ring announcer and backstage interviewer. She has also worked in broadcasting, modeling and acting. Rhodes currently owns a yoga and pilates studio as well.
Early Life
Brandi Reed was born in Canton, Michigan and worked as a competitive figure skater for much of her childhood and teenage years. Upon starting college, she transitioned to focus on a future broadcasting career, graduating from the University of Michigan before completing her master's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami.
Brandi's first broadcasting job came as a local news reporter before deciding to transition to modeling and acting. Her modeling career led her to receive an invite to a WWE tryout in 2011.
How Brandi Met Cody Rhodes
Upon signing a developmental contract and starting in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in 2011, Brandi met the man who would become her father-in-law Dusty Rhodes, who ran the developmental territory.
It was Dusty who first introduced her to his son, Cody Rhodes, who worked on WWE's main roster. Cody and Brandi eventually met and started a relationship the same year. Brandi previously stated in an interview that she fell in love with Cody during their third date.
The couple quickly got engaged in November 2012, just a year after they started dating, and Brandi and Cody got married in September 2013, two years after thier romance began. Since they started dating while working together in wrestling, their relationship crossed over on-screen as well.
Brandi's time in WWE
Brandi was given the name of Eden Stiles, and worked as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer on the NXT brand before moving to SmackDown. She would bounce back and forth between NXT and the main roster for a few years.
After Cody was granted his release from WWE in 2016, Brandi joined him, requesting her release from the WWE soon thereafter.
Cody & Brandi work together outside of WWE
On the independent scene with ROH and TNA Wrestling, Cody and Brandi developed a successful pro wrestling act together. Brandi started as Cody's personal ring announcer before becoming his permanent manager. Due to their chemistry together and joining the widely popular Bullet Club, Cody became one of the biggest stars outside of WWE.
Brandi Makes History In AEW
The success of Cody and Brandi alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega of The Elite led to the All In event in 2018, which would become the biggest independent show ever. The event eventually led to the launch of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) the following year, where Cody signed as a wrestler and Executive Vice President.
Meanwhile, Brandi also signed as a wrestler and was Chief Brand Officer, which was the highest position for a woman in a wrestling company since Stephanie McMahon. She also became the first Black woman executive for a North American wrestling promotion.
Cody & Brandi's first child
During this period, the couple were featured on their own reality show, 'Rhodes To The Top'. The couple announced Brandi's pregnancy live on AEW TV in December 2020. Brandi gave birth to their first child, Liberty, in June 2021.
It was at that time that Brandi made the decision to leave AEW to focus on motherhood. The two eventually chose to leave AEW for good in 2022 upon Cody's contract expiring. This led to Cody returning to to WWE a few months later.
Cody's Return To WWE
Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. In an interview with Superstar Crossover podcast in March 2023, Cody credited Brandi for helping him make the decision to come back to the company.
"It's not a story that anyone's ever really going to know, but I wouldn't even be able to have come back if Brandi had not made a very selfless decision that changed my life," said Cody.
Since his return, Brandi has made various appearances, including escorting Cody to the ring for his triumphant win to finally capture the Undisputed WWE Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.
Post-wrestling career
Since her departure from All Elite Wrestling, Brandi Rhodes has not returned to the wrestling world other than scarce appearances alongside her husband. She has instead pursued her passion for physical fitness by opening her own yoga and pilates studio.