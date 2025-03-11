Who Is Jey Uso's Wife? Everything About Takecia Travis
Down since Day 1-ish, many fans have been vocal supporters of Jey Uso for years. Starting with his days alongside his brother Jimmy, Jey has achieved a lot in his WWE career.
The younger of the Uso twins and son of Rikishi, Jey has broken out as a singles star after being one half of one of the most decorated tag teams of all time. The former 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion recently reached a new apex of his career, winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match to punch his ticket for WrestleMania 41.
While Jey is part of the legendary Anoa'i family, also known as The Bloodline, and many members of his family currently in the WWE, many fans do not know anything about his wife Takecia Travis. From how the couple met to the family they have created together, here is everything you need to know about Takecia Travis.
How Takecia Met Jey Uso
Takecia Travis is originally from Pensacola, Florida. Takecia attended Escambia High School where she met Jey Uso. The two hit it off and became a couple during their high school days.
After the couple graduated from high school, their bond and relationship continued to remain strong even after relocating to Alabama where Uso attended college.
Jey Uso & Takecia Travis' wedding and marriage
Per People Magazine, Jey and Takecia got married on January 8, 2015. No other information is public about the couple's wedding ceremony.
Following a move to Georgia after their wedding, Jey and Takecia relocated again and have now made their home in the San Francisco-area.
Takecia choosing to be a stay-at-home mom
Allowing her husband to pursue his dream and focus on a full-time WWE career, Takecia has chosen to be a stay-at-home mom, taking care of the couple's home and children.
After ten years of marriage and with Jey entering his 15th year on the WWE main roster, Takecia's role as homemaker couldn't be more crucial and significant to what Uso has been able to achieve.
Jey & Takecia's Sons
Jey and Takecia have two sons as a couple. Their two sons, Jaciyah and Jeyce, spend plenty of time with the WWE star. While there isn't a lot of information available about Jaciyah, Jeyce has been part of Uso's journey in WWE and what he shares with fans on social media over the past year.
Uso has shared a video on Instagram of him doing boxing lessons with his son last year. The caption read: "He training me tho.🔥My Biggest accomplishment, being a father. Yeet vs No Yeet #wrestlemaniaXL"
Uso has also had his son Jeyce be part of his signature "YEET" entrance through the crowd on episodes of Monday Night Raw. In an interview with WWE, Jey discussed the importance of having his son with him when he faced his twin brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40, saying:
"I needed him with me. I was just so happy he was with me. He got to see me and his uncle go out there and do what we do. That's all, man,”
